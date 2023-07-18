Road traffic partially restored on Crimean bridge a day after explosion

Traffic has resumed in one lane of Crimea's Kerch bridge, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has said.

The bridge, which links Crimea to mainland Russia, was damaged in an explosion on Monday morning, with Moscow saying the attack had been carried out by Ukrainian sea drones.

“Motor transport on the Crimean bridge has been restored in reverse mode on the most outer right lane,” Mr Khusnullin wrote on Monday on his Telegram channel.

However, ferry operations were suspended on Tuesday morning as a result of bad weather, Russian agencies reported, citing the Moscow-backed Emergency Situations Ministry in Crimea.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.