Fuel train catches fire on bridge between Russia and Crimea

A fuel train caught fire on Saturday on a bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow.

Videos shared on social media showed flames and black smoke rising from the train, with adjoining sections of a road bridge collapsed.

It was not clear whether the fire was caused by an accident or an attack.

Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that a fuel tanker was on fire on the Kerch bridge, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.

“According to preliminary information a fuel tank on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge, the shipping arches are not damaged,” RIA reported citing a local official.

The train's locomotive and some cars behind were taken to the Kerch railway station in Crimea, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

It said traffic on the bridge was suspended and authorities were working to launch a ferry service. Navigation through the Kerch Strait was not affected, according to an official quoted by the agency.

Ukraine’s media reported that a blast took place on the bridge at about 6am.

More images from Kerch bridge. Various conflicting reports at this stage. Some say the bridge was hit with a missile. Others say it was an attack by SF groups. Russian media reporting that a railway cistern carriage exploded. This could be an interesting day ahead… pic.twitter.com/zsLJ3ufOrN — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) October 8, 2022

"Various conflicting reports at this stage," Oliver Carroll, a foreign correspondent for The Economist, wrote on Twitter.

"Some say the bridge was hit with a missile. Others say it was an attack by SF [Ukrainian special forces] groups. Russian media reporting that a railway cistern carriage exploded. This could be an interesting day ahead."

The 19-kilometre bridge, built by Russia in 2018, serves as the main transport route between Crimea and the Russian mainland. The rail section was completed in 2019 and opened to freight traffic the following year.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and this week declared sovereignty over the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which lies north of Crimea.

The moves have been rejected as illegal by the international community.

The bridge fire comes as Ukrainian forces make gains in the east and south of the country against Russian forces that invaded in February.

Hours earlier, explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the early-morning explosions were the result of missile strikes in the centre of the city. He said the blasts sparked fires at one of the city’s medical institutions and a non-residential building. There were no immediate reports of casualties.