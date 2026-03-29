Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Magnitude on Dubai World Cup win

  • Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrates after guiding Magnitude to victory in the 2026 Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse. EPA
    Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrates after guiding Magnitude to victory in the 2026 Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse. EPA
  • Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrates after winning the Dubai World Cup on Magnitude. EPA
    Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrates after winning the Dubai World Cup on Magnitude. EPA
  • Jose Ortiz on Magnitude celebrates winning the Dubai World Cup. Reuters
    Jose Ortiz on Magnitude celebrates winning the Dubai World Cup. Reuters
  • Jockey Connor Beasley after guiding Native Approach to victory in the Al Qouz Sprint at the Dubai World Cup 2026 at Meydan Racecourse. EPA
    Jockey Connor Beasley after guiding Native Approach to victory in the Al Qouz Sprint at the Dubai World Cup 2026 at Meydan Racecourse. EPA
  • Connor Beasley celebrates his second victory of the night after riding Dark Saffron to glory in the Dubai Golden Shaheen. Reuters
    Connor Beasley celebrates his second victory of the night after riding Dark Saffron to glory in the Dubai Golden Shaheen. Reuters
  • Jockey Mickael Barzalona guides Calandagan to win in Dubai Sheema Classic. EPA
    Jockey Mickael Barzalona guides Calandagan to win in Dubai Sheema Classic. EPA
  • Jockey William Buick guides Ombudsman, right, to victory for Godolphin in the Dubai Turf. EPA
    Jockey William Buick guides Ombudsman, right, to victory for Godolphin in the Dubai Turf. EPA
  • Jockey Connor Beasley and Native Approach on their way to victory in the Al Qouz Sprint. EPA
    Jockey Connor Beasley and Native Approach on their way to victory in the Al Qouz Sprint. EPA
  • Jockey Mickael Barzalona crosses the finish line on Fairy Glen to win the Dubai Gold Cup. EPA
    Jockey Mickael Barzalona crosses the finish line on Fairy Glen to win the Dubai Gold Cup. EPA
  • Brazilian jockey Silvestre de Sousa after winning the Godolphin Mile on Banishing. EPA
    Brazilian jockey Silvestre de Sousa after winning the Godolphin Mile on Banishing. EPA
  • Wonder Dean, left, ridden by Cristian Demuro on way to victory in the UAE Derby. Reuters
    Wonder Dean, left, ridden by Cristian Demuro on way to victory in the UAE Derby. Reuters
  • Jockey Silvestre De Sousa, right, guides Banishing to win in the Godolphin Mile. EPA
    Jockey Silvestre De Sousa, right, guides Banishing to win in the Godolphin Mile. EPA
  • Silvestre de Sousa wins the Godolphin Mile on Banishing. Reuters
    Silvestre de Sousa wins the Godolphin Mile on Banishing. Reuters
  • Omani jockey Al Moatasem Al Balushi celebrates on Falaah after winning the Dubai Kahayla Classic. Reuters
    Omani jockey Al Moatasem Al Balushi celebrates on Falaah after winning the Dubai Kahayla Classic. Reuters
  • Al Moatasem Al Balushi guides Falaah to a narrow win over Moraad in the Dubai Kahayla Classic. Reuters
    Al Moatasem Al Balushi guides Falaah to a narrow win over Moraad in the Dubai Kahayla Classic. Reuters
  • Line-up at start of the Dubai Kahayla Classic - the opening race of the Dubai World Cup 2026. EPA
    Line-up at start of the Dubai Kahayla Classic - the opening race of the Dubai World Cup 2026. EPA

Sport

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Magnitude on Dubai World Cup win

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai praises UAE's 'unbreakable resolve' in hosting 30th edition of the event

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

March 29, 2026

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated Dubai World Cup winner Magnitude after the American horse took the feature race in Saturday's meet at Meydan.

With all eyes on the history-chasing Forever Young, Jose Ortiz expertly piloted the Steve Asmussen-trained colt to victory from start to finish to win the $12 million main event.

Magnitude's win denied Forever Young a Gulf double after winning February's Saudi Cup, which would also have made him the owner of the three best prizes on dirt after he also won the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic.

Sheikh Mohammed likened Magnitude's determination to that of the UAE. The 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup went ahead amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Storms and torrential rain across much of the country in the buildup had also threatened the meeting from going ahead.

The Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai praised the UAE's "unbreakable resolve" in hosting the event, particularly in the wake of Iranian aggression. Tehran began launching missiles on the country on an almost daily basis since February 28 in retaliation to joint US-Israeli attacks on its own territory.

"The United Arab Emirates celebrated today the gathering of the world's finest horses and largest owners at one of the world's most prestigious horse races in its thirtieth year," Sheikh Mohammed said in a message posted on social media.

"A new achievement for the UAE's sports scene ... and a renewed accomplishment in the success of organisation and hosting ... and we congratulate the United States on the victory of the horse Magnitude in the world's most important and valuable horse cup.

"The horse is a symbol of speed ... and strength ... and unconquerable, unbreakable resolve ... just as the United Arab Emirates is ... and just as the people of the UAE are.

"May God preserve the UAE and perpetuate its pride, glory, and strength."

Sheikh Mohammed was on hand to see his horse Ombudsman romp to victory in the Dubai Turf.

It was a fifth victory in the Group 1 race for Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin stable.

Jockey William Buick rode a patient race to win comfortably from Quddwah and Andreas Vesalius over the 1,800m trip to take his career record to seven wins from 10 starts.

"Congratulations Dubai," said Buick. "It's an honour for me to ride for Godolphin and His Highness. Dubai World Cup night is the biggest night in horse racing so to represent His Highness on his best horses and to have winners is a dream come true."

Updated: March 29, 2026, 6:03 AM
Dubai World Cup 2026Sheikh Mohammed bin RashidMeydan Racecourse