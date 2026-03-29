Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Magnitude on Dubai World Cup win

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated Dubai World Cup winner Magnitude after the American horse took the feature race in Saturday's meet at Meydan.

With all eyes on the history-chasing Forever Young, Jose Ortiz expertly piloted the Steve Asmussen-trained colt to victory from start to finish to win the $12 million main event.

Magnitude's win denied Forever Young a Gulf double after winning February's Saudi Cup, which would also have made him the owner of the three best prizes on dirt after he also won the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic.

Sheikh Mohammed likened Magnitude's determination to that of the UAE. The 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup went ahead amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Storms and torrential rain across much of the country in the buildup had also threatened the meeting from going ahead.

The Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai praised the UAE's "unbreakable resolve" in hosting the event, particularly in the wake of Iranian aggression. Tehran began launching missiles on the country on an almost daily basis since February 28 in retaliation to joint US-Israeli attacks on its own territory.

"The United Arab Emirates celebrated today the gathering of the world's finest horses and largest owners at one of the world's most prestigious horse races in its thirtieth year," Sheikh Mohammed said in a message posted on social media.

"A new achievement for the UAE's sports scene ... and a renewed accomplishment in the success of organisation and hosting ... and we congratulate the United States on the victory of the horse Magnitude in the world's most important and valuable horse cup.

"The horse is a symbol of speed ... and strength ... and unconquerable, unbreakable resolve ... just as the United Arab Emirates is ... and just as the people of the UAE are.

"May God preserve the UAE and perpetuate its pride, glory, and strength."

Sheikh Mohammed was on hand to see his horse Ombudsman romp to victory in the Dubai Turf.

It was a fifth victory in the Group 1 race for Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin stable.

Jockey William Buick rode a patient race to win comfortably from Quddwah and Andreas Vesalius over the 1,800m trip to take his career record to seven wins from 10 starts.

"Congratulations Dubai," said Buick. "It's an honour for me to ride for Godolphin and His Highness. Dubai World Cup night is the biggest night in horse racing so to represent His Highness on his best horses and to have winners is a dream come true."