Russia hits Ukraine's Odesa from Black Sea after quitting grain deal

Russia attacked the Black Sea port of Odesa on Tuesday, a day after pulling out of a deal to allow safe passage from its docks, Ukraine's military said.

The Ukrainian air force said six Kalibr cruise missiles and 36 Shahed attack drones were launched at the country's south and east.

Damage was reported to Odesa's port infrastructure and to private homes after rocket fragments hit the city. One elderly man was said to be injured.

An industrial site was hit in the city of Mykolaiv, the military said, causing a fire that its mayor called "quite serious".

Ukraine suspects the missiles were fired from the Black Sea frigate Admiral Essen and the drones from occupied Crimea. The air force said it intercepted most of the incoming fire.

The barrage comes a day after Russia vowed to retaliate following an explosion on a bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Russia said road traffic was partially restored on Tuesday after an attack it blamed on Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine's military said this cruise missile fragment was fired by Russia at Odesa. Reuters

The Kremlin separately announced on Monday it would not extend the grain deal that provided for safe shipping corridors in the Black Sea.

Ukraine is one of the world's top agricultural exporters and Russia's decision sparked fears for global food security.

Tuesday's attack on Odesa shows that Russia "wants to endanger the lives of 400 million people in various countries that depend on Ukrainian food exports," said presidential adviser Andriy Yermak.

Russia said safety guarantees for shipping were no longer in place, with part of the Black Sea now designated as dangerous for mariners.

Ukraine said it hoped to keep the sea corridor open with help from Turkey and the UN, who brokered the original deal.

"Ukraine, the UN and Turkey can jointly ensure the operation of the food corridor and the inspection of vessels," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in overnight remarks.

"It is necessary for everyone in the world – and everyone who supports it will become a saviour of life in a huge territory from Morocco to China, from Indonesia to Lebanon."

Kyiv is also looking at expanding the volume of grain that can be transported by other routes, Ukraine's ambassador to the UAE said.