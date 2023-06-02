Senate passes US debt ceiling bill ahead of default deadline

US Senators have passed a debt-ceiling agreement forged by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as a June 5 deadline for a destabilising US default approaches.

The Senate voted 63-36 to approve the bill that was passed on Wednesday by the House of Representatives.

The vote was expedited on the basis of an agreement allowing senators to offer 11 amendments to the bill, which were all voted on prior. It also included a statement from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell committing to an emergency defense spending bill demanded by GOP hawks.

"We share the concern of many of our colleagues about the potential impact of sequestration and we will work in a bipartisan, collaborative way to avoid this outcome," their joint statement read.

Several senators, including Republicans Mike Lee of Utah and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, had threatened to use the chamber’s arcane rules to delay a vote past the June 5 deadline unless they were given time to debate their amendments.

The legislation would impose restraints on government spending through the 2024 election and suspend the legal debt limit until January 2025.

"Let's finish the job," Mr Schumer said to his colleagues on Thursday.

Fast action is vital if Washington is to meet next Monday's deadline when Treasury Department has said the US will start running short of cash to pay its bills, risking a devastating default.

Mr Biden is expected to sign the bill into law.

Investors have largely judged the risk of a US default as resolved and are shifting attention to other uncertainties, such as Federal Reserve policy. The S&P 500 rose Thursday, while Treasury yields were down.

The House passed the deal on a 314-117 bipartisan vote late on Wednesday night.

Agencies contributed to this report