US House to vote on debt ceiling deal in race to avoid default

The US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on advancing a bill that would raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling days before a potential default.

Republicans hold a narrow 222-213 majority in the lower chamber, but the White House and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy have been lobbying for bipartisan support on a proposed deal.

The bill, titled the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, passed through the House Rules Committee on Tuesday night despite two hardline Republicans voting against it.

Should it be signed into law, the bill would suspend the nation's debt limit through 2025, sparing lawmakers from a potentially bruising political battle during the 2024 presidential election.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said that the debt ceiling bill would reduce the US's deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

The brokered deal also claws back unused Covid-19 funding, caps spending in 2024 and 2025, allows for speedier permitting processes on energy projects and includes new work requirements for those who rely on social programmes to receive food.

Wednesday's vote comes weeks after heated negotiations between President Joe Biden and Mr McCarthy, whose brinkmanship has already resulted in the signs of market stress and a warning from ratings agency, Fitch, that the nation's credit rating could be downgraded.

“I can assure you that this was no easy task to get here, but what was on the line for the American people was real,” Shalanda Young, director of the office of management and budget and White House negotiator said.

What is the US debt ceiling?

The bill has faced opposition from progressive Democrats and hardline Republicans.

Chip Roy, one of the Republican Representatives who voted against the bill's passage on Tuesday, argued the proposal does not include the degree of spending cuts he and others had hoped for. Mr Roy and other opposing Republicans publicly floated the idea of removing Mr McCarthy as speaker in retaliation.

“There's going to be a reckoning,” Mr Roy said.

Mr McCarthy remained confident that the bill would pass despite opposition from members within his own party.

“We’re going to pass the bill,” he said on Tuesday night, while also dismissing notions that he would be ousted as Speaker.

Progressive Democrats complained about the new work requirements included in the bill, among other provisions.

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, said Mr McCarthy must deliver 150 Republican votes on the bill, and said that Democrats would work to ensure the US does not default.

Shalanda Young urged Congress to pass the bill, adding that the compromise reached between the White House and Republican leadership does not include all the big-ticket items each side had hoped for.

“I want to be clear: This agreement represents a compromise, which means no one gets everything that they want and hard choices had to be made,” she said.

Once the House approves the bill, it will advance to the Senate, where majority leader Chuck Schumer is hoping to pass it by the end of the week before the June 5 deadline.