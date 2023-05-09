What is the US debt ceiling and how would a default affect the global economy?

The US is weeks away from a potential default on its debt, a catastrophic and self-inflicted outcome that would wreak havoc on US consumers as well as the economy and send shock waves across the entire global financial system.

The White House and Republican members of Congress are currently locked in a stand-off over raising the debt ceiling, as fears grow daily that the US may default on its debt.

“If Congress fails to increase the debt limit, it would cause severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a letter to lawmakers.

Here is what you need to know:

What is the debt ceiling?

The debt ceiling — also known as the debt limit — is the total amount of debt the Treasury Department can borrow to meet its financial obligations.

Among those obligations are Social Security payments, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, military salaries and more.

The US hit its current debt limit of $31 trillion in January. The Treasury at the time announced it would take extraordinary measures to fulfil the government's obligations.

Lifting the debt ceiling does not authorise new spending, but rather allows the US to spend on programmes that had already been approved by previous administrations and sessions of Congress.

When is the 'X Date'?

The X Date is the day the US will be unable to fulfil its financial obligations.

But it is “impossible to predict with certainty” the exact date on which that will happen, Ms Yellen said, because of the unpredictability of cash flows mostly through tax returns.

The Treasury Department said the US could risk a default as early as June 1.

A separate report from the Bipartisan Policy Centre updated its projected X Date range as falling between early June to early August, in line with the Treasury's estimation.

What happens if the US defaults on its debt?

In a word: catastrophe.

The US government would be unable to direct payments to members of the military or people who rely on Social Security. Interest rates would soar, leading to increased payments on mortgages, car loans and credit cards.

It would almost certainly tip the US into a recession, with high unemployment. Even in the short term, a default would cease one tenth of US economic activity and cost two million positions, separate analyses from Goldman Sachs and Moody's show.

White House economists estimated that a default would cost eight million jobs and the stock market would plunge 45 per cent.

The US credit rating would also most likely be downgraded.

The global economy, too, would suffer in the event of a US debt default.

Sixty per cent of the world's foreign currency reserves are in US dollars, and a default would severely undermine the status of the dollar as investors lose confidence in Treasury securities.

With the US dollar weakened in this scenario, it would open the door for another currency to challenge it as the world's reserve.

Should the nation's currency weaken, it would make payments more expensive for low-income countries struggling with debt.

Global trading would also decline in the event of a recession as consumers look to limit the amount of goods they purchase, hurting economies that rely on exports.

Fragile economies would also be at risk of falling into a recession.