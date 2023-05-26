Debt ceiling deal within reach as default deadline approaches

Negotiators for the White House and the Republican congressional leadership are moving closer to a deal on raising the nation's debt ceiling as the threat of an economic crisis looms.

“We're making progress and our goal is to make sure that we get a deal because default is unacceptable,” Treasury Deputy Secretary Willy Adeyamo told CNN on Friday.

But time is running out, with the threat of a threat of a default only days away.

READ MORE How to protect your money if the US defaults on its debt

Mr Adeyamo did not specify the current provisions of a potential deal but reports indicate a cap on federal spending for the next two years, which is expected to affect funding for the Internal Revenue Service and defence.

Members of the House of Representatives left Washington for a 10-day break and are not scheduled to return until June 4, by which date the US could potentially have run out of money.

Republican leadership said members would receive 24 hours' notice to return to the Beltway if a deal was struck.

“The United States of America needs to pay all those bills and pay them on time,” Mr Adeyamo said.

President Joe Biden said he proposed a deal that would cut federal spending by $1 trillion. He and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are roughly $70 billion apart on discretionary spending, Reuters reported.

Adding greater urgency to the political brinkmanship, the Treasury's cash balance fell to $49.5 billion on Wednesday, according to data released on Thursday.

That is the lowest amount of money the US has had since 2021.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said that there were signs of market stress as the brinkmanship over the debt ceiling continues.

The country's “AAA” credit rating was also placed under negative watch by Fitch and could still take a hit even if politicians pass a deal before the June 1 deadline.