Key measure of inflation rises as US Fed considers interest rate pause

A key inflation metric closely watched by the Federal Reserve rose above expectations in April, putting further pressure on the US central bank as it considers pausing interest rates next month.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index rose by 0.4 per cent last month, beating the Dow Jones's 0.3 per cent estimate, data released by the US Commerce Department showed. Prices increased by 4.4 per cent on an annual basis.

Real PCE, which excludes food and energy, increased by 4.7 per cent on an annual basis.

Friday's report from the Commerce Department comes as policymakers at the Fed consider how to tackle interest rates. The central bank has raised rates 10 consecutive times since March 2022 to the range of 5 and 5.25 per cent.

Minutes released from the Fed's May 2-3 meeting showed that policymakers “generally agreed” that continuing interest rate increases “had become less certain”.

Consumer spending increased by 0.8 per cent last month. While buoyed by a strong labour market, consumer spending has slowed in recent months, showing that the Fed's interest rates and stress in the banking sector have had some effect on slowing the economy.

Revised GDP figures showed that the US economy had grown by a tepid 1.1 per cent in the first quarter. Analysts from Moody's anticipate the US will enter a mild recession later this year.

In raising its interest rates, the Fed has sought to bring inflation back down to 2 per cent, but Friday's report shows that it remains above the target.

Traders anticipate the Fed will announce another 25 basis point increase when it meets next month, data from the CME Group shows.