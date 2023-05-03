Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates for 10th consecutive time

The Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates in the US for the 10th consecutive time as policymakers have been faced with contradictory economic data, fallout from the banking crisis and the possibility of a mild recession later this year.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its interest-rate decision at 2pm EST (10pm UAE).

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks following the announcement will be closely monitored for signs of a coming pause on rate raises, as well as his broader views on the likelihood of a recession.

Traders expect that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points, data from the CME Group showed.

Such a move would bring interest rates to the target range of 5 per cent to 5.25 per cent. The US central bank is then expected to keep rates steady before cutting them later in the year because of a slowing economy.

Inflation has been the dominant concern for policymakers, who have been on a historic mission to rein in the rising cost of goods. But with inflation still running well above the Fed's 2 per cent long-term goal, Mr Powell has warned that their fight remains far from over.

By raising interest rates, the Fed has made borrowing costs more expensive for households and businesses, slowing consumer demand and hiring.

The labour market, which has been a particular headache for the Fed, has shown some signs of cooling.

The US economy added a lower-than-expected 236,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.5 per cent last month. The Labour Department's next report, to be published on Friday, is expected to show unemployment slightly increased again.

Projections released by the Fed show that the unemployment rate is expected to climb to 4.6 per cent by the end of the year.

US employers also posted 9.6 million vacancies last month, the lowest number since April 2021, and layoffs rose to their highest level since March 2020.

Government data released since the Fed's previous meeting has shown a notable slowdown in the economy, headlined by the US gross domestic product slowing from 2.6 per cent in the final quarter of 2022 to 1.1 per cent in the first quarter this year.

Tighter lending conditions caused by the banking crisis are expected to cause further tightening with smaller banks less likely to approve loans, further exacerbating the economy's slowdown. Minutes released by the Fed from its March meeting showed policymakers are projecting a “mild recession” later this year.

Mr Powell has long hoped for a so-called soft landing, an economic downturn that does not result in a recession. But recent remarks made by Mr Powell suggest that bringing inflation back down to 2 per cent will be “bumpy”.