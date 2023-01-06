Kevin McCarthy faces historic 12th vote in bid to become US House speaker

The US House of Representatives was set to begin a fourth day of voting for a new speaker on Friday, as Republicans scrambled to make a deal that would break the impasse that has seen Kevin McCarthy blocked in 11 successive votes by members of his own party.

The majority leader in the lower chamber of Congress has been stymied by a group of about 20 Republicans who have personal or ideological grievances against him. Despite his offering a string of concessions, the rebels did not budge in their opposition during 11 votes this week.

Still, after another humiliating day on Thursday, Mr McCarthy said on Friday that he saw some encouraging signs.

“We've got some progress going on. We've got members talking. I think we've got a little movement, so we'll see,” Mr McCarthy said, Reuters reported.

But it was still far from clear if the Republican holdouts would finally unblock Mr McCarthy's quest for the speaker's gavel and end what has become the most drawn-out process of its kind since before the Civil War.

This week's 11 failed votes marked the highest number of ballots for the speakership since 1859.

Mr McCarthy rejected a suggestion it meant he would be a weak leader if he succeeded. “Apparently, I like to make history,” he joked.

He needs to secure 218 votes to be elected speaker if all 434 members of the House are present. With Republicans holding a slim majority of 222 seats after the US midterms, he can afford to lose only four votes.

The speaker's gavel would give Mr McCarthy the authority to block President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, force votes for Republican priorities on economy, energy and immigration, and move forward with investigations of Mr Biden and his administration.

But the holdouts want a deal that would make it easier to oust the speaker and give them greater influence within the House Republican caucus and on congressional committees.

Late on Wednesday, some Republicans expressed hope for a deal, but some of Mr McCarthy's “Never Kevin” opponents showed no sign of yielding.

“This ends in one of two ways: either Kevin McCarthy withdraws from the race or we construct a straitjacket that he is unwilling to evade,” said Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, who on Thursday voted for Donald Trump to be speaker.

A speaker does not necessarily need to be a member of Congress.