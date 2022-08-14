Britney Spears’s ex-husband convicted of trespassing in wedding raid

A man once briefly married to Britney Spears has been convicted of aggravated trespassing and battery at the pop star’s June wedding.

Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanour counts in a California court, prosecutors in Ventura County said on Thursday.

The Ventura County judge sentenced him to the 64 days he has already served in jail.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in April 2018. Getty Images

Prosecutors dropped charges of felony, stalking and misdemeanour vandalism.

Spears married long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9 in front of several dozen guests, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears to whom she was married for fewer than three days in 2004, appeared uninvited at the house before the ceremony while live-streaming on Instagram.

He entered the house and went up to the locked door of Spears’s bedroom while she was inside getting ready for the wedding, evidence at a preliminary hearing showed.

The musician's former husband refused to leave the property when told to do so, battered a security guard who tried to remove him and damaged a door, prosecutors said.

After he entered his plea, a judge issued a new protective order forbidding him from coming within 90 metres of Spears or the security guard.

His lawyer, Sandra Bisignani, did not immediately reply to an AP email seeking comment. She previously said in court that there was no evidence he had any intention of harming Spears.

Spears’s lawyer declined to comment.