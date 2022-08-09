Elton John and Britney Spears to collaborate on new song

Princess of pop Britney Spears will join forces with musical maestro Elton John on a new single, Interscope Records, the record company releasing the track, said on Monday.

The pair — who have 90 years' experience in the music business between them — will collaborate on Hold Me Closer, it was announced.

There were no further details, including when the track would be released, but it will be the first new music from Spears since the middle of the last decade.

The title of the song comes from the lyrics of the early 1970s hit Tiny Dancer, which John co-wrote with long-time creative partner Bernie Taupin.

The collaboration will be the latest in a string for John, pictured performing with Miley Cyrus. Photo: Reuters

The news comes after days of online speculation from fans that the pair would be teaming up.

It also comes weeks after Spears announced a long-wished-for pregnancy had ended in a miscarriage.

The pregnancy, with Sam Asghari, came five months after a Los Angeles judge dissolved a conservatorship overseen by Spears's father — an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more children.

Aside from her very public legal battle with her father, the ...Baby One More Time singer has mostly only been seen on her social media account in recent years.

She has not given an interview, rarely makes public appearances and last performed in October 2018.

The superstar, who first came to public attention as a child in 1992, dropped four studio albums under the conservatorship, most recently Glory in 2016.

She also was among the singers to stage wildly lucrative Las Vegas residencies in recent years. Her four-year Britney: Pieces of Me run grossed a reported $138 million.

But in January 2019, she abruptly cancelled her planned return to Vegas, going on indefinite professional hiatus.

The multi-award-winning Sir Elton John is one of Britain's most bankable stars, whose showmanship and musicality have left their mark on the performing arts.

Since he first emerged in 1962, the singer — born Reginald Dwight — has been responsible for some of the most recognisable tunes in pop, including Rocket Man, Your Song and I'm Still Standing.

