Five Britney Spears collaborations, from Madonna to will.i.am

Britney Spears has reportedly been in the studio with Elton John.

According to the multiple reports, the pop star teamed up with the British singer-songwriter to record a cover of his 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

No release date has been announced and both Spears and John are yet to comment on the news.

If a song eventually surfaces, it will mark the first work Spears has released since her 2016 album Glory.

Following the album's release, Spears's musical career took a backseat as she battled her conservatorship, which saw her father control all aspects of her business and private life.

In June, Spears married Sam Asghari, a fitness professional and model. He met Spears on the set of her Slumber Party video in 2016.

John has been busy working with a number of artists of late. Last year he released The Lockdown Sessions, a collaborative album featuring the likes of Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder and Gorillaz.

It is not clear if Tiny Dancer with Spears is in fact a new recording or an unreleased track from The Lockdown Sessions. While we wait and see, let’s take a look at some of Spears most notable collaborations spanning more than two decades.

From Madonna to will.i.am, Spears is no stranger to sharing the studio and having some fun along the way.

1. ‘Pretty Girls’ with Iggy Azalea (2015)

Perhaps it's camaraderie or the shared workload, but there is something about collaborations that reveals the lighter side of Spears.

A tongue-in-cheek look at beauty and celebrity, Spears teamed up with Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea for this fun romp in which Spears sounds boisterous and totally at ease.

Movie buffs will enjoy the accompanying music video, inspired by the 1988 comedy Earth Girls Are Easy.

2. ‘Scream & Shout’ with will.i.am (2013)

A highlight from the later years of Spears's career, it took will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas to remind us of the singer's enduring celebrity status with this stomper of a track.

Spears has a lot of fun here, singing in a faux British accent in a song that partly celebrates her impact on dance music culture.

3. 'Crazy' with Kevin Federline (2006)

Love can make you do, well, crazy things — such as Spears appearing on a song with Kevin Federline, her former husband and backup dancer.

Recorded during the midst of their stormy relationship, Crazy is Spears's worst collaboration simply due to the lack of inspiration permeating this stodgy hip-hop track.

The less we say about Federline’s rapping the better, as the only interesting aspect here is Spears's vocals in the chorus.

The way she alludes to her spiralling mental health, in a hollow and robotic voice, is rather chilling.

4. ‘Me Against the Music’ with Madonna (2003)

A highlight of Spears's electro-tinged album In the Zone, the single Me Against the Music lived up to its heavyweight billing.

It is also one of the rare occasions where Madonna well and truly takes a back seat in a collaboration.

Instead of paying homage to her elder, Spears dominates in this fun and sweaty club hit.

5. 'I Will Still Love You' with Don Philip (1999)

Not only worth it for the sheer nostalgia, this track from Spears's debut album ... Baby One More Time is lovely because it is a straight up duet.

Partnering with former X Factor contestant Don Philip, each trade a verse in a tender pop-ballad that reminds of Spears's formidable vocal chords.

Britney Spears's style evolution, from '90s pop princess to queen of the charts — in pictures