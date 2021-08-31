Dua Lipa's style evolution in 33 photos: how singer wrote own 'New Rules' for red carpet

Dua Lipa is certainly prepared to live by her own mantra.

The New Rules singer, 26, has written her own style code since shooting to stardom with the release of the hit track in 2017.

The former model, who signed her first record contract in 2014, may only have been on the scene for a few years but has already garnered a reputation as one of the red carpet's most dynamic stars.

London-born Lipa, who won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2019, started out in the safest of ensembles, turning towards safe LBDs and all-black outfits for her earliest public appearances.

However, as her profile rose, so did her sartorial confidence. Turning to bolder prints, more futuristic fabrics and head-turning details, Lipa embraced adventurous designs by the likes of Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Armani.

She has also, on several occasions, sported voluminous, romantic tulle dresses by Italy's Giambattista Valli, scoring her inclusions on many a best-dressed list.

The Levitating singer is also experimental when it comes to changing up her beauty look, having dabbled with lighter locks during her career.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more images of Dua Lipa through the years.

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed