Kim Kardashian walks first Paris catwalk and sits front-row at Jean-Paul Gaultier

Kim Kardashian has been busy in Paris.

The reality TV queen, 41, stunned on the Balenciaga catwalk in a figure-hugging black ensemble with a plunging neckline, wearing her platinum hair in a a low bun as she walked alongside stars Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa.

Kardashian said it was a “dream come true” to walk her first Paris couture show.

Academy-award winning actress Kidman wore a metallic silver off-the-shoulder design teamed with a pair of black evening gloves, while Levitating singer Lipa rocked a ruffled yellow mini-dress sporting the same silk gloves as the other models.

Sharing videos of her debut, Kardashian wrote on Instagram: “Walking my first Paris fashion show and a couture show at that!!! thank you @balenciaga @demna.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a video of her exiting the show into a throng of screaming fans while security attempted to hold them back.

She later wrote: “Omggggg a dream come true” alongside a dove emoji.

Models Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid also walked the latest luxury line in Paris, as designer Demna Gvasalia unveiled his second collection for the fashion house.

Hadid took to the runway in a strapless green gown with a corseted waistline while Campbell wowed in a Tudor-style gown with a PVC skirt and high collar.

Kardashian’s daughter, North, 9, who she shares with rapper Kanye West, and mum Kris Jenner were among the A-list celebrities watching the show, alongside American rapper Offset.

Balenciaga’s latest fashion show also featured models wearing futuristic face masks and facial coverings.

Sitting front-row at Jean Paul Gaultier

An enfant terrible appeared in a new guise on Wednesday as Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing took a one-off shot at a couture collection for the house of Jean Paul Gaultier.

Such was the excitement surrounding the event that roads were blocked and security stretched over 100 yards, tangling traffic in all directions. The show was fashionably late. That may have had something to do with Kardashian. She arrived tardily with North West in outfits referencing the 1992 heyday of Gaultier, who sat in the front row laughing almost all the way through.

Neymar Junior, Maluma, Camille Razat and Lucien Leon Laviscount were also in attendance to support their friend Rousteing.

Taking the codes of Gaultier — such as structured tailoring, Breton-striped nautical tops and the conical bra — Rousteing let his hair down for an infectious and tongue-in-cheek fashion homage to Gaultier, who retired from couture in 2020 after a 50-year runway career.

There were genuinely touching moments, such as when two models walked together in pregnant conical bra looks in black and flesh, touching their bellies.

Beyond homage, this couture was definitely very Rousteing. He fused his personal styles with the Gaultier house codes and many of the styles — flowing capes, caps and layering — captured ones seen before on the Balmain runway.

— Additional reporting from PA and AP

