'New Rules' for the red carpet: see Dua Lipa's style transformation in 40 photos

Dua Lipa is certainly prepared to live by her own mantra.

The New Rules singer, who turned 27 on Monday, has written her own style code since shooting to stardom with the release of the hit track in 2017. Favouring a 1990s-inspired style, she is often seen in oversized pieces and throwback looks when walking the red carpet.

The former model, who signed her first record contract in 2014, may only have been on the scene for a few years but has already garnered a reputation as one of the red carpet's most dynamic stars. Fast-forward to last year, she is dating Anwar Hadid, the model brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, and recently walked the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week.

She returned to the catwalk in July during the Paris Haute Couture Week, walking for Balenciaga alongside Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman.

London-born Lipa, who won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2019, started out in the safest of ensembles, turning towards safe LBDs and all-black outfits for her earliest public appearances.

However, as her profile rose, so did her sartorial confidence. Turning to bolder prints, more futuristic fabrics and head-turning details, Lipa embraced adventurous designs by the likes of Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Armani.

She has also, on several occasions, sported voluminous, romantic tulle dresses by Italy's Giambattista Valli, scoring her inclusions on many a best-dressed list.

"I always try to find designers that are up and coming, especially when I’m in a certain city," she told Refinery29 in 2018. "If I was in Berlin, for example, I’d try to wear designers from there. It’s important to explore and try new things, and grow with those designers that are up and coming since I’m an up-and-coming artist, too. This way, we can grow and change together."

The Levitating singer is also experimental when it comes to changing up her beauty look, having dabbled with lighter locks during her career.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more images of Dua Lipa through the years

– This article was first published on August 31, 2021