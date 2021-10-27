Yara Shahidi's style evolution in 42 photos: red carpet tot to 'Grown-ish' star

There is no one box to tick when it comes to Yara Shahidi, she's an actress, activist, scholar, designer and model. The same is certainly true for her style; for every sleek pantsuit the Black-ish star has worn, there is a prim-and-proper gown, statement dress, clashing two-piece or geometric mini.

The star, 21, has grown up in the public eye. Having first starred in Imagine That opposite Eddie Murphy in 2009, she then graced red carpets wearing cute colour-blocked dresses.

However, as she made a name for herself as a young fashionista in Hollywood, designers rushed to dress her. It wasn't long before she was sporting designs by Virgil Abloh, Fendi and Balmain on the red carpet. She has also worn pieces by regional ateliers, including Elie Saab and Reem Acra.

Haute couture maisons are among the favourites of the star, who regularly wears designs by Chanel, Gucci and Prada, and has been a stalwart on their fashion week front rows.

Yara Shahidi wore her own Yara Shahidi x Adidas Originals design for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

“I think fashion has always been a political tool. And I think we’ve seen how fashion has been crucial in telling a narrative story,” she said in a speech at the Power Of Inclusion Summit 2019. “Oftentimes I think I try and use fashion to be as unabashedly myself as possible.”

This has been reflected in her own designs. Earlier this year, the actress teamed up with Adidas to create a sportswear collection that draws inspiration from her multicultural upbringing.

The Grown-ish star's father, Afshin Shahidi, is Iranian and her mother, Keri Shahidi, is African-American. Shahidi's first collection for the sportswear giant featured Farsi text and Iranian architecture-inspired patterns. The sophomore collection references her Iranian grandfather’s rug shop in its prints and colour choices, and also features her name in Farsi.

"So much of what I wanted to convey was about the ways we choose to express our cultures and identities," Shahidi told Vogue of the collection.

“It may seem like a lofty goal to try and communicate those messages through articles of clothing, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised.”