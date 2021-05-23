Dua Lipa slams 'The New York Times' advert that claims her support of Palestine is anti-Semitic

Dua Lipa has slammed The New York Times after it ran an advert that called her support of Palestine anti-Semitic.

The British pop star, 25, along with supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, were pictured in a full-page advert from The World Values Network, which claimed the trio "vilified the Jewish State".

Written by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the ad, which appeared in Saturday’s newspaper, called the stars “mega-influencers” and claimed they had “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing”.

Lipa, who is in a relationship with the younger brother of Gigi and Bella, Anwar Hadid, has hit back, saying the ad "shamelessly" used her name to "advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations".

Posted to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "I utterly reject the appalling allegations that were published today in the New York Times advertisement taken out by The World Values Network.

“This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine, both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, accuse of persecution and discrimination.

“I take this stance because I believe that everybody – Jews, Muslims and Christians – have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose.

“The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and misrepresentation of who I am and what I stand for. I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism."

The Hadid family, who have Palestinian heritage, have been outspoken in their support for Palestine in recent weeks, with Bella attending a pro-Palestine rally in New York City on May 15.

Gigi has also been using her platform to speak out.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT and women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression. It does not add up. You cannot pick and choose whose human rights matter more.”

