Britney Spears reacts to ex-husband Kevin Federline saying sons choose not to see her

Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline has spoken about the singer's relationship with her two sons in a new interview, saying the teenage boys "are not seeing her right now".

Speaking to ITV, Federline, 44, said: "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

The couple, who were married from 2004 until 2007, share sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15. Federline has had sole legal and physical custody of their sons since 2008.

Britney Spears with her sons, Sean Preston, 16, left, and Jayden, 15. @britneyspears / twitter

Spears married Sam Asghari in June this year, months after the singer's controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated by a US judge in November. In the months since then, the singer has spoken openly and critically about her family and the conservatorship, on Instagram.

"This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else. It's been tough. It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life," Federline says in the interview.

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough.' 

"I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

Spears has reacted to her ex-husband's comments with a post on her Instagram Story.

Britney Spears reacted to Kevin Federline's new interview with a post on Instagram. Photo: Britney Spears / Instagram

'It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," Spears wrote in a black and white post.

"As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram. I gave them everything."

She describes the situation as "hurtful", adding: "I'll say it, my mother told me, 'You should give them to their dad.'"

She concluded the post by alluding to the control she was under during the conservatorship, writing: "I'm sharing this because I can."

