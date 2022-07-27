Britney Spears's lawyers urge judge to deny father's questioning request

The singer's legal team says Jamie Spears has demonstrated 'intent to harass, harm, and re-traumatise' his daughter

Britney Spears is no longer under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears (left), an appointment that controlled the singer's life and money for about 14 years. AP Photo
PA News
Jul 27, 2022
Lawyers for Britney Spears have once again urged a US judge to dismiss her father's request that she sit for questioning, amid the ongoing legal battle following the termination of her controversial conservatorship.

Representatives for the pop star said that recent legal filings by Jamie Spears demonstrated "his intent to harass, harm, and re-traumatise" his daughter and accused him of sinking to "a new low".

Judge Brenda Penny is due to make a decision in the matter on Wednesday.

Members of the #FreeBritney movement celebrating the end of her conservatorship in November:

Supporters of singer Britney Spears celebrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles as Spears's conservatorship is terminated. Reuters

Supporters of singer Britney Spears celebrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles as Spears's conservatorship is terminated. Reuters

Judge Penny recently ordered that the singer's father be deposed, and face questions about alleged surveillance of Britney at her home.

The singer's lawyers previously said that the move to have her face a deposition was "retaliatory".

In new documents, filed on Tuesday and obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers said there had been "numerous misrepresentations of fact and law" in Jamie's previous requests to the court.

"Mr Spears' has sunk to a new low by presenting the Court with misleading 'exhibits' containing Ms Spears's private and confidential, sealed information," the documents stated.

"Mr Spears's most recent filing further demonstrates his intent to harass, harm, and re-traumatise Britney Spears.

"As we have discussed, any deposition at all, even (or especially) with the so-called 'options' urged by Mr Spears (ie, a 'referee,' which would be improper) would, in and of itself be harassing and re-traumatise Ms Spears.

"For the foregoing reasons and those in the record, we respectfully submit that this court must adopt its tentative ruling denying Mr Spears's motion to compel Ms Spears's deposition."

Britney Spears's home in Thousand Oaks, California. All photos: Engel & Volkers

Updated: July 27, 2022, 7:39 AM
