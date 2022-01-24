US condemns latest Houthi missile attacks against UAE and Saudi Arabia

The US and other nations on Monday condemned the latest ballistic missile attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

"The United States condemns the overnight attack by the Houthis on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which resulted in civilian injuries in Saudi Arabia and follows a similar Houthi incursion," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Monday's attacks, in which two missiles aimed at the UAE and one at Saudi Arabia were intercepted, come a week after Houthi strikes on Abu Dhabi killed three men.

"We will continue to work with our partners in the region, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to help them defend against these deplorable Houthi attacks," Mr Price said.

"We will continue to stand by our our partners on this."

Paris also condemned the missile attacks and reaffirmed France's support to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and to their regional security and stability.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs expressed France's condemnation of the missile attacks claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis, state news agency Wam reported.

Other nations – including Egypt, Hungary, Argentina, Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait – and the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union condemned the attacks, Wam reported.

Mr Price expressed his concern for civilian losses in the Houthi attacks and in the Yemen conflict.

He called on all parties to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.