UAE confirms two ballistic missiles intercepted over Abu Dhabi

Two ballistic missiles launched at Abu Dhabi were shot down in the early hours of Monday, the UAE Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry confirmed "that the attack did not result in any casualties, as the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the emirate".

State news agency Wam carried the statement, which said they were launched by the Houthi terrorist group.

Flashes were seen in the sky over the capital about 4.30am, residents said.

The ministry said "it is ready to deal with any threats and that it is taking all necessary measures to protect the state from attacks".

In Saudi Arabia, the Coalition said it has destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen toward Dhahran Al Janub early on Monday, with shrapnel from the destroyed missile landing in the city’s industrial zone. Pictures of burnt out vehicles were published by local media.

The attacks came just hours after the Arab League group of nations met in Cairo to call for the United States to designate the Houthis a terrorist group.

The US administration said it is considering the move after blasts on Monday, January 17, 2022 killed three oil company workers and injured six, in an attack condemned by world leaders.

