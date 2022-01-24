Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Dhahran Al Janub

The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, towards the city of Dhahran Al Janub in Saudi Arabia, early on Monday.

Shrapnel from the intercepted missile landed in the city’s industrial zone and material losses were reported.

The coalition said it also destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in the Yemeni province of Al Jawf, which was used on Monday in the terrorist attack by the rebels.

Hours before the attack on Dhahran Al Janub, the coalition announced another ballistic missile launch by the Iran-backed Houthis, which fell in the industrial area in one of the towns in the southwestern city of Jazan.

The coalition reported damage to a number of workshops and civilian vehicles in the industrial area of Jazan, with the attack injuring two residents of Bangladeshi and Sudanese nationality.

The coalition also intercepted and destroyed two drones that were launched from Yemen’s of Al Jawf province.

Two ballistic missiles aimed at Abu Dhabi were also shot down in the early hours of Monday, the UAE Ministry of Defence said.

The UAE defence ministry confirmed "that the attack did not result in any casualties, as the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the emirate".