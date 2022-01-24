Latest Houthi attack shows urgent need for action

There are a multitude of reasons behind Yemen's difficult modern history. However, since the country's civil war began in 2014, one factor stands out: the Houthis, a terrorist group that is ready to use any level of violence to hold Yemen hostage as it tries to take over the country.

Yemenis are their primary victims. Because of the Houthis prolonging fighting, made possible by support from Iran, around 21 million people are in need of humanitarian aid. Eleven million are children.

Instability in Yemen also affects the region. The Houthis have overthrown an internationally recognised government and have threatened international waterways, as well as the use of force in the region. For years, Saudi Arabia has had to defend itself against rocket attacks that kill its citizens and threaten its economy. And in recent days, the UAE has been dealing with the early stages of a similar situation. Last Monday, an attack caused explosions in fuel lorries and started a blaze near Abu Dhabi International Airport. Three civilians were killed and six were injured. Early this morning, two ballistic missiles aimed at Abu Dhabi were intercepted.

Any attack on the Emirates, which is home to 10 million people from more than 200 countries, affects the world. In the aftermath of the first attack, oil prices hit their highest level in seven years. Worst of all, families in India and Pakistan learned of the murder of their loved ones.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Blast victim Said Noor Jabar Khan speaks to 'The National' about surviving the blast at the oil storage plant. All photos: Leslie Pableo for The National

One of the victims, who escaped with injuries, Ramjan Mohamed Rath from India, spoke to The National about his ordeal: “It was a dangerous, frightening, terrifying sound. I have never heard such a loud sound in my life.”

The testimony and experience of victims – whether they are in Yemen, the UAE or on ships seized by the group – is why the countries of the Arab world deem the Houthis as terrorists. At a meeting of the Arab League on Sunday, the group called for the US to designate them as such, too.

Their case is strong. The UN Security Council unanimously labelled the first strike as a "heinous terrorist attack”. The US has said it is considering changing its definition of the group, and has already sanctioned individual leaders within it.

The Biden administration reversed the American designation of the group, in an attempt to keep ongoing diplomatic efforts alive and deliver aid. It is important, however, to remember that the region has played, and still does, an integral diplomatic role in the issue and has been responsible for the delivery of aid to Yemen for some time, including those in the military coalition fighting the Houthis. Unlike the Houthis, its members have been pushing for a peace deal first proposed last year, to no avail from Houthi counterparts.

Diplomatic efforts should continue. But recent developments must wake the world up to the sad fact that Yemen and the region will need more than attempts at diplomacy to find a solution that lasts. In the meantime, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are well-prepared to guard against any future attacks. This morning's successful interception over Abu Dhabi demonstrates as much. Life continued as normal in the country’s bustling streets.

However, Yemen’s ongoing humanitarian crisis and the security threat that the Houthis pose cannot be ignored. Understanding the exact nature of a problem is key to solving it. That is why, most important of all, the rest of the world must recognise what the Arab League does. The Houthis are not simply rebels, but terrorists.