UAE jets strike Houthi ballistic missile launcher after Abu Dhabi attack

Ministry of Defence shows video of F-16 mission in Yemen

Video from the Ministry of Defence shows an F-16 strike on a Houthi missile launcher. Photo: MoD
Rory Reynolds
Jan 24, 2022

UAE F-16 fighter jets destroyed a missile battery that was used to fire rockets at Abu Dhabi on Monday morning.

The Ministry of Defence released footage of a strike in the Al Jawf, outside Houthi-controlled Sana'a in Yemen.

The attack took place at 4.10am, shortly after the launcher fired two ballistic rockets towards the Emirati capital. Both were shot down by air defences protecting the city.

Al Jawf is about 1,500km south of Abu Dhabi.

UAE authorities said the attempted strike on Abu Dhabi "did not result in any casualties, as the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the emirate".

Flashes were seen in the sky over the capital at about 4.15am, residents said.

Last week, after a Houthi strike on an Adnoc oil storage plant killed three workers and injured six, the government said it "reserves right to retaliate". A projectile fired at Abu Dhabi airport caused a minor fire in an under-construction extension area away from the terminal, with no injuries.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, said it was a “heinous attack on civilian facilities”.

Monday night's attacks came just hours after the Arab League group of nations met in Cairo to call for the US to designate the Houthis a terrorist group. The US administration said it is considering the move.

