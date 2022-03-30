British spy chief warns China over alliance with Russia

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The head of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters spy agency is warning China not to become “too closely aligned” with Russia as it continues to wage war on Ukraine.

In a rare public address, during a visit to Australia, Sir Jeremy Fleming will say Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a “strategic miscalculation” over his assault on his neighbour.

And Mr Fleming will say that China’s long-term interests are not well served by an alliance with a country that ignores the international rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week directly confronted President Xi Jinping over Beijing’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine in a “frank and candid” discussion.

Speaking at the Australian National University in Canberra, Mr Fleming will say that Mr Putin has made a clear “strategic choice” to align with China as it grows more powerful in direct opposition to the US.

The Kremlin regards China as a supplier of weapons, a provider of technology, a market for its oil and gas and a means to circumvent sanctions.

But Mr Fleming will say, according to an early release of his speech, that Mr Xi, who has not publicly condemned the invasion of Ukraine, has a “more nuanced” view of the relationship.

He said Mr Xi would not want to do anything that might constrain his actions in future, while he might also see that it helps him to oppose the US.

At the same time, Beijing is taking the opportunity to buy cheap Russian hydrocarbons while Moscow provides extra impetus and support to its digital markets and technology plans.

But Mr Fleming will warn that there are risks for both sides, particularly China, in becoming “too closely aligned”.

“Russia understands that, long term, China will become increasingly strong militarily and economically," he will say. "Some of their interests conflict. Russia could be squeezed out of the equation.

“And it is equally clear that a China that wants to set the rules of the road — the norms for a new global governance — is not well served by close alliance with a regime that wilfully and illegally ignores them all.”

On Ukraine, Mr Fleming will say the GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre has seen “sustained intent” from Russia to disrupt Ukrainian government and military systems.

He will say there is the potential for a spillover into neighbouring countries, suggesting Russia’s “cyber actors” are looking for targets in states that oppose their actions.

But Mr Fleming will say it is increasingly clear that Mr Putin has “massively misjudged” the situation in Ukraine, from the effects of sanctions to the strength of the resistance and the ability of his forces to deliver a quick victory.

“We’ve seen Russian soldiers, short of weapons and morale, refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” he will say.

“And even though we believe Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime.

“It all adds up to the strategic miscalculation that western leaders warned Putin it would be.

"It’s become his personal war, with the cost being paid by innocent people in Ukraine and, increasingly, by ordinary Russians, too.”