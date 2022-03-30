Germany says Putin is backing off demand for rouble gas payments

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that European buyers could continue making gas payments in euros, after a call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Berlin said.

The comments appear to be a de-escalation from Moscow, which has been threatening to force consumer nations to pay for gas in roubles.

The Group of Seven industrialised nations refused to cave in, raising the prospect that crucial gas supplies to Europe may be cut off.

The Kremlin also said on Wednesday that switching to rouble payments should not deteriorate contract terms for European importers of Russian gas.

Mr Putin told Mr Scholz that after European buyers made payments in euros to lender Gazprombank, it would convert the currency to roubles, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said after the call.

The call comes a week after Mr Putin first made the demand that "unfriendly" countries start paying for natural gas in his country's currency.

Mr Scholz did not agree to the procedure described by Mr Putin and requested more information, Mr Hebestreit said.

Last week, Mr Putin ordered the central bank to develop a mechanism to force rouble payments for gas, forcing European companies to prop up his currency which fell after sanctions were placed on the Russian economy. Gas prices surged after the announcement.

Mr Putin had ordered his government, the central bank and Gazprom to prepare necessary documents for the switch to roubles by Thursday, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russia would not supply gas for free.

More than 50 per cent of Russia’s long-term contracts are settled in euros.

Europe gets about 40 per cent of its gas from Russia and is already dealing with fall-out from record prices this winter. EU leaders last week joined the G7 in rejecting the call for rouble payments.

The order represents a “one-sided and clear breach of contracts", German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on March 28 after chairing G7 talks.

“That means that a payment in roubles is not acceptable and we urge the relevant companies not to comply with Putin’s demand,” Mr Habeck said.