UK's Johnson talks with China’s Xi on Russia-Ukraine war

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held talks with China’s President Xi Jinping in a “frank and candid” discussion over the situation in Ukraine.

The discussion came after Nato leaders urged China to “abstain” from supporting Russia’s war effort and to refrain from any actions that would help it circumvent sanctions.

A terse readout following the 50-minute telephone call said the two leaders had discussed “a range of issues of mutual interest” including the situation in Ukraine.

READ MORE Ukraine's attacks dealing heavy blow to Russian advance on Kyiv

“It was a frank and candid conversation lasting almost an hour. They agreed to speak again soon,” the spokesman said.

In a statement following Thursday’s emergency Nato summit in Brussels, alliance leaders expressed concern about comments by Chinese officials and called on them “to cease amplifying the Kremlin’s false narratives”.

They include unsubstantiated Russian claims — strongly denied by Washington — that the US is financing biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine, while China has resisted calls to condemn the invasion.

President Joe Biden, who spoke last week to Mr Xi, said he had pointed out that US and other foreign corporations were already pulling out of Russia because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric” behaviour.