Many of Pen Farthing's animals adopted, but five cats die after flight from Afghanistan

Most of the rescue animals on board the Paul ‘Pen’ Farthing relocation flight survived the hazardous trip and have already found homes.

Mr Farthing, a former British Royal Marine who founded the Nowzad animal rescue charity in Afghanistan, said five cats died on the way to the UK.

On Monday, he said most of the animals had landed safely and described the moments when he realised he was not going to be able to airlift his Afghan staff along with the animals.

Mr Farthing gained backing from celebrities including comedian Ricky Gervais, and many offers to adopt the rescued animals. But he also drew criticism from those who said the case was draining time and energy from the task of rescuing Afghans at risk from the country’s new Taliban rulers.

“As the animals came off on the tarmac at Heathrow, I think they were shocked and stressed after that journey, but as they were coming off, I hope they knew they were going to somewhere safe,” Mr Farthing said.

“A lot of the animals are already adopted. We are not short of offers so I don't think we will have much trouble rehoming the rest.”

Arrived Heathrow with partial success of #OpArk Mixed emotions & true deep feeling of sadness for Afghan today. Heathrow Ops centre, Border Force, HARC & Air Pets were all bloody amazing. Witnessed 1st hand the compassion Heathrow is showing Afghan refugees. 🙏🏼❤️#AboveAndBeyond — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) August 29, 2021

Mr Farthing said the five cats had died on the first leg of the trip. He blamed the deaths on the stress of the relocation.

Almost all of the 100 dogs and 70 cats on the flight were “healthy”, with the dogs placed in kennels, according to Dominic Dyer, an animal welfare campaigner and supporter of Mr Farthing.

Mr Farthing and his supporters have fought a high profile campaign to get both the animals and his Afghan staff out of Afghanistan.

He has been highly critical of the government’s withdrawal plans and recounted the moment he realised his animal rescue staff were not going to be allowed on a flight out of Kabul.

“Getting the animals out was part of the mission but it wasn’t the whole mission.

“The fact that we got staff into the airport but they didn’t have the correct paperwork, because the rules had been changed two hours before, was absolutely heartbreaking.

Pen Farthing, founder of British charity Nowzad, an animal shelter, stands in front of a cage on the outskirts of Kabul. Reuters/file

“Everybody was crying and sad and in shock. That’s when the staff came up and said 'you have to leave and get the animals out'.”

He also apologised for a verbal attack on Peter Quentin, a special adviser to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, earlier in the week, who he had accused of “blocking” efforts to arrange the flight.

“I’m incredibly embarrassed about my language, I do apologise to everybody who has listened to that.

“I was at the lowest point I could possibly be. I understand how the world works but emotions got the better of me, so for all those who had to listen to that I do apologise for my language.”

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

South and West: From a Notebook

Joan Didion

Fourth Estate

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

