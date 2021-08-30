Kabul attack: Rockets fired at airport as US withdrawal enters final phase

US Marines and German troops watch an entry gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Photo: Reuters

The airport in Afghanistan's capital came under multiple rocket fire on Monday, less than 48 hours before the US was due to complete its withdrawal from the war-torn country.

The sound of rockets whooshing over Kabul was heard before the morning rush hour began, AFP reported, citing witnesses and security sources.

As many as five rockets were fired, a US official told Reuters. It was not clear if all of them were brought down by the airport's defence system.

Initial reports did not indicate any US casualties, Reuters reported.

A security official who worked in the administration toppled two weeks ago by the Taliban was cited as saying the rockets had been fired from a vehicle.

The sound of the airport's missile defence system could be heard by local residents, who also reported shrapnel falling to the street. That suggested at least one rocket had been intercepted.

Smoke could be seen rising above buildings in the north, where the Hamid Karzai International Airport is located.

Social media posts, yet to be verified, showed a vehicle ablaze after being apparently struck by retaliatory fire.

Further details were not immediately available.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 A destroyed vehicle is seen inside a house after a US drone strike in Kabul. AP Photo

The relocation of foreigners and Afghans considered at risk of Taliban retribution for working with US-led forces is in its finals stages.

The campaign will officially end on Tuesday when the last US troops pull out.

ISIS poses the biggest threat to the withdrawal after carrying out a suicide bomb attack at the airport last week that claimed more than 100 lives, including 13 US troops.

US President Joe Biden has warned more attacks are highly likely.

The US said it carried out an air strike on Sunday night in Kabul on an explosives-laden vehicle.

More from Con Coughlin

