Who are ISIS in Afghanistan?

Smoke billows near Hamid Karzai International Airport after a suicide attack in Kabul on August 26, 2021.EPA

Hours before a series of bombings rocked Kabul airport, the US and other western governments warned of the threat of attacks.

With the Taliban upholding an agreement not to attack evacuation operations, the main risk was from ISIS.

Dozens of people were killed in the attacks, including a number of US soldiers, and scores were wounded.

Though the US and the Taliban have reached a political deal to end America's longest war, ISIS has continued to attack both sides.

“The ISIS attack on the airport, while anticipated by US and western intelligence, was a political signal by the ISIS-Khorasan branch that it — unlike the Taliban — will continue attacking American and western targets,” said James Jeffrey, former US special envoy to the global coalition against ISIS and director of the Middle East Programme at the Wilson Centre in Washington.

“This is a fundamental challenge to Taliban control and underscores the continued threat from Afghanistan after the American withdrawal.”

Named after a historical term for the region, Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and quickly established a reputation for brutality, even in a country where extreme violence was regularly witnessed.

An offshoot of the branch of the group operating in Iraq and the Levant, the group challenged the Taliban for control over vital areas on the border with Pakistan, which have been associated with drug smuggling.

Through a series of attacks on civilians and military forces, it established itself as an even more extreme version of the Taliban.

After its formation, the group launched hundreds of attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan between 2015 and 2017, and it is believed to be responsible for at least 250 attacks on Afghan, Pakistani and US forces.

The UN estimates that the group is made up of anywhere between 500 to 1,200 fighters, although experts believe that number could rise to 10,000 over the next few years.

It is also believed that the group was formed by elements of the Pakistani Taliban that fled into Afghanistan following a government crackdown.

Days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, ISIS threatened to attack Kabul airport as Afghans and foreigners attempted to flee the country. Shortly after that threat was made, the airport attack occurred.

Despite its name, the connection between ISIS-K and ISIS in the Middle East remains unclear.

Intelligence officials believe, however, that ISIS-K capitalised on the situation in Afghanistan to bolster recruitment to its ranks.

Competition between the Taliban and ISIS-K is not merely over territory but also over their divergent ideology — ISIS supporters have claimed that the Taliban are not leading a real “Islamic resistance” movement but are merely puppets of the West.

The Taliban claim to have taken over large areas of the country from ISIS-K and wiped out its members in Afghanistan's north-western territory of Jowzjan.

Though unconfirmed, reports say that the Taliban have executed at least one senior ISIS-K official since their takeover of the country.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

match info Chelsea 2

Willian (13'), Ross Barkley (64') Liverpool 0

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

