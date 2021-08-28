Pen Farthing cleared to leave Kabul with rescue animals

Former Royal Marine Commando Pen Farthing has lobbied the UK government to get him out with his animals and staff. Shutterstock

The former British marine battling to flee Kabul with dozens of cats and dogs has been given clearance to take the animals away on a charter plane.

But Pen Farthing’s entourage of Afghan charity workers has yet to reach the airport after being blocked at the perimeter, he said.

Mr Farthing’s pressure campaign has put him at loggerheads with defence officials. His case has generated both sympathy and controversy in Britain.

Late on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said Mr Farthing and his animals had been processed at Kabul airport by members of the British military.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace gave permission for them to leave on a charter flight, the ministry said, after private donors raised money for a plane. It was not clear when they would take off.

Mr Farthing said some of his staff had come to the airport but were not allowed to cross a line separating Taliban and British control. It came amid chaos in Kabul after a terrorist attack at the gates.

Pen Farthing and his pets were assisted through the system at Kabul airport by the UK Armed Forces. They are currently being supported while he awaits transportation. — Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) August 27, 2021

“It is just so depressing I had to leave them behind,” Mr Farthing said of his staff after arriving at the terminal.

“There were lots of tears when we said goodbye," he told The Sun. "I feel very sad for them [but] I’m relieved for me and I feel happy for the animals.”

The UK government has said that the 25 staff and their families are eligible to come to Britain, but might not make it out during the Nato airlift.

Western countries hope to keep extracting people after the military withdrawal on August 31 by persuading the Taliban to allow commercial flights.

The British military escorts people out of Kabul during the Nato evacuation from Afghanistan. Photo: Ministry of Defence

Mr Farthing’s critics say he is prioritising pets over people. He rejects this, arguing that rescue animals in the cargo hold do not block space for humans.

His supporters have heavily lobbied UK ministers on behalf of the animals and staff at the charity, Nowzad.

Mr Wallace rejected claims that he had obstructed their escape, but said a chartered plane did not allow Mr Farthing’s retinue to skip the chaotic queue in Kabul.

Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said the issue was not about the planes but shepherding people to the tarmac.

“The difficulty is getting people into and out of the airport, and we’ve just used a lot of troops to bring in 200 dogs,” he said on Saturday.

“What would you say if I sent an ambulance to save my dog rather than to save your mother?,” he asked a radio host.

