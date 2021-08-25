Efforts to rescue vulnerable Afghans from Kabul should continue even after the Nato airlift ends, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

Time is running out for the military operation after US President Joe Biden resisted calls to extend its August 31 deadline. Rescue flights will have to be wound down before then.

Mrs Merkel said Berlin was exploring ways to resume commercial flights from the airport, which were stopped after the Taliban takeover, so Nato’s Afghan contractors could escape the country.

Read more Hopes of Kabul airlift raised for shelter staff and animals

She said Germany would not “shy away from discussions with the Taliban” to allow for evacuations and push the West’s demands for Afghanistan.

“The end of the airlift in a few days ... cannot be the end of the efforts to protect our Afghan personnel and help those Afghans who were thrown into greater need by the advance of the Taliban,” she said.

“Therefore, intensive work is taking place at all levels on how we can keep finding ways to protect those who helped us, including through the civilian operation of Kabul airport.”

Germany’s 20-year mission in Afghanistan ended in June, but on August 18 it sent sent up to 600 troops back to the country to help the rescue mission from Kabul.

More than 4,500 people have been flown out by the German military, including Afghan personnel and nationals of other Nato countries.

But there is no prospect of America’s Nato allies staying on after the US withdrawal, meaning only days remain for the evacuation.

Ms Merkel, who is not seeking another term in a general election next month, said talks with the Taliban were needed to preserve the gains of the past 20 years in Afghanistan.

A military plane takes off from Kabul airport, from which Germany hopes civilian flights will resume. Photo: EPA

On Tuesday, G7 leaders said the legitimacy of a Taliban government would depend on whether it respects women’s rights and prevents terrorists from operating within the country.

Germany faces criticism that it was too slow to rescue Afghan contractors before the fall of the US-backed government.

Annalena Baerbock, the leader of the opposition Greens, told Parliament Kabul was likely to remain in chaos after August 31.

“It shows what a foreign policy disaster your government has created, not only for the German army but the people in Afghanistan who relied on our help,” she told Ms Merkel.

The chancellor defended her government’s actions by saying it had planned to continue Germany’s development work in Afghanistan after the military withdrawal.

Like Mr Biden, she acknowledged that Nato had been caught out by the speed of the Taliban advance. But she criticised Afghan security forces for their lack of resistance to the militants.

“What we underestimated was how comprehensively, and how breathtakingly quickly, the Afghan security forces would give up their resistance against the Taliban, or in some cases not even take up resistance at all,” she said.

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.