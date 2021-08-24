Nowzad: Kabul animal charity in 'pets over people' row with UK minister

Pen Farthing, the founder of animal charity Nowzad, is embroiled in a dispute with the UK government over his escape from Kabul. Reuters

An animal charity’s bid to escape from Kabul erupted into an angry row with the UK government today as a minister said he would not “prioritise pets over people”.

Paul “Pen” Farthing, a British former Royal Marine Commando and founder of the Nowzad charity, wants his Afghan staff and rescue animals airlifted out of Kabul after the Taliban took power.

The 25 staff and their families have been told they are eligible to move to Britain and have received offers to adopt the animals.

Nowzad supporters have raised money for a charter flight to get them out – but Mr Farthing claims that officials are delaying their exit.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace rejected this claim but said the private plane could block the airfield in Kabul, where Nato forces are scrambling to get people out on transport jets.

He said Mr Farthing could fly out immediately, but that his staff might have to wait for commercial flights to resume once the Nato evacuation is over.

“If that aircraft flew in today, it would probably sit there, it would block the airfield, it would sit there empty,” Mr Wallace told Sky News.

“This is not about whether you’ve got a chartered aircraft. It’s about getting the flow through the gate, through the barriers and into the airport and onto the aircraft.”

Mr Wallace said he did not believe that Mr Farthing’s staff or animals would be the “main point of target” for Taliban fighters.

“Once the evacuation is over, I genuinely believe that they will be allowed to move forward at a later date when that airport opens,” he said. “But frankly, I have to prioritise people at the moment over pets.”

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace rejected Mr Farthing's criticism and said he would not prioritise pets over people. AP

'Not on my watch'

Responding to Mr Wallace, Mr Farthing told the broadcaster that he would not return to Britain without his staff.

He claimed that a delay over granting a call sign to the charter plane was holding up the evacuation from Kabul.

“I never asked you to prioritise pets over people. At no point have I ever said that whatsoever,” he told Mr Wallace. “I’m not going to go the airport and just get on an aeroplane so that his problem goes away.

“He has abandoned me here in Afghanistan and wants me to go quiet. Not going to happen, Mr Wallace. Not on my watch, you’re dealing with the wrong person.”

Mr Farthing said his staff had yet to receive any written proof that they could travel to Britain, meaning they could be held up at Taliban checkpoints.

Evacuation efforts have been hampered by Taliban guards and chaos in Kabul as people rush to the airport to escape Afghanistan.

Britain has flown thousands of people out of the airport, including Afghan interpreters and their families, but faces a race against time to complete the mission before an August 31 deadline.

The US plans to end its military operations by that date. A possible extension was set to be discussed at talks between G7 leaders later on Tuesday.

