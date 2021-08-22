Nowzad: Hopes rise for animal charity staff in Kabul

Dogs belonging to the Nowzad animal rescue charity in Kabul. Staff hope to flee to Britain, following the Taliban takeover of the Afghan capital. PA

Hopes are rising for workers at an animal rescue charity in Kabul, after UK officials began processing visas for them to leave Afghanistan.

British former Royal Marine commando Paul “Pen” Farthing has been lobbying for a way out for his 25 Afghan staff since Kabul fell to the Taliban last Sunday.

In what was described as a significant breakthrough, Mr Farthing is in talks with UK officials to get his staff to Britain.

Read More Escape from Kabul: Relief for people flown back to Britain

But security fears are holding up the evacuation as chaos in Kabul prevents access to the airport.

Dominic Dyer, an animal welfare campaigner lobbying on Mr Farthing’s behalf, said the UK’s Foreign Office was dealing with visa applications for staff and their families.

“We are making significant progress to get that completed now,” he said on Sunday.

“Huge progress is being made.

“Everything is moving very quickly now, but also the crisis around the airport in Kabul is getting worse by the hour.”

Mr Farthing has said he will not leave until he is certain of the safety of his staff, who he fears could face reprisals after working for a western charity.

He said his staff’s problems were being compounded by closed banks and the suspension of money transfers from abroad.

“I can’t pay the staff wages, so they can’t go out and buy food,” he said. “This humanitarian disaster is just getting worse and worse.”

Staff at the charity, Nowzad, hope to be added to a rescue list of people who will be flown back to Britain in the coming days.

British ambassador Laurie Bristow has been widely praised for staying in Afghanistan to help manage evacuations from Kabul’s airport.

Nato personnel are securing the airport but there have been reports of shootings and violence in the surrounding area. Britain said on Sunday that seven people had died in the chaos.

At least 12 people were killed earlier, in and near the airport, Nato and Taliban officials have said.

The Taliban have set up checkpoints in the city while desperate Afghans with no visas or passports have rushed the airport in a bid to escape.

US troops providing security at Kabul's airport as evacuations cause chaos in the city. AFP/US Marine Corps

Mr Farthing appealed to US forces to secure an access corridor to the airport so that he and his staff could get out if their visas are approved.

“People are dying here,” he said. “You can tell me as many times as you like that there’s an aeroplane sat on that tarmac – I cannot get to it.”

Nowzad’s case was raised in the UK Parliament this week after the charity’s supporters appealed directly to politicians to intervene.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ministers would do “everything we can” to help Mr Farthing and others facing particular difficulties.

Nowzad hopes to bring the animals in its care to safety outside Afghanistan.

A wealthy investor in the US has donated money to charter a plane after Nowzad launched fundraising efforts to get its cats and dogs out.

Mr Dyer said there was no shortage of people wanting to adopt the animals being looked after by Nowzad.

“We’re not going to leave anyone behind – all the people and animals will be coming out of Afghanistan,” he said.

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

From exhibitions to the battlefield In 2016, the Shaded Dome was awarded with the 'De Vernufteling' people's choice award, an annual prize by the Dutch Association of Consulting Engineers and the Royal Netherlands Society of Engineers for the most innovative project by a Dutch engineering firm. It was assigned by the Dutch Ministry of Defence to modify the Shaded Dome to make it suitable for ballistic protection. Royal HaskoningDHV, one of the companies which designed the dome, is an independent international engineering and project management consultancy, leading the way in sustainable development and innovation. It is driving positive change through innovation and technology, helping use resources more efficiently. It aims to minimise the impact on the environment by leading by example in its projects in sustainable development and innovation, to become part of the solution to a more sustainable society now and into the future.

