'Heartbreak' for Afghans left behind as UK airlift ends

A British military plane lands at RAF Brize Norton in England from Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Ministry of Defence

The UK’s rescue mission in Kabul reached its final hours on Saturday with hundreds of people feared to be left behind.

Gen Sir Nick Carter, the head of the British Armed Forces, said it was heartbreaking not everyone could be flown out by the August 31 deadline.

The civilian airlift is ending on Saturday so the military can complete its withdrawal in what Gen Carter said would be a difficult final stretch.

More than 13,000 people have been airlifted out since the Taliban took over Kabul, including British nationals and Afghans who worked for Nato forces.

Remaining UK nationals were urged to avoid the airport due to security fears which culminated in the terrorist attack on Thursday. Processing facilities at the Baron Hotel have been closed.

Gen Carter said the chaos in Kabul had contributed to some people being stuck. He estimated the number left behind as being in the “high hundreds”.

“We are forever receiving messages and texts from our Afghan friends that are very distressing. We’re all living this in a very painful way,” he told the BBC’s Today programme.

“It’s gone as well as it could do in the circumstances. But we haven’t been able to bring everybody out, and that has been heartbreaking.”

As the civilian evacuation ends, Britain has begun pulling out its final contingent of troops and diplomatic personnel. Some landed at RAF Brize Norton in the early hours of Saturday.

Clearance was given for animal charity founder Pen Farthing to leave with his cats and dogs on a chartered plane, in a case which has caused controversy.

Members of the UK's 16 Air Assault Brigade disembark a flight at the UK's RAF Brize Norton. AFP

The military evacuation is taking place in the shadow of the suicide bombings which killed dozens of people on Thursday, including British nationals.

Gen Carter said American troops would be “very challenged” in the coming days as the terrorist threat remains and Afghans continue to crowd the airport.

“The next three or four days are going to be really difficult on the ground and I think people need to reflect on that a bit,” he said.

Britain hopes to persuade the Taliban to allow people to leave by commercial means after August 31. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said safe passage for people wanting to leave was a key demand for engagement with the Taliban.

Mr Johnson hopes to use frozen Afghan funds and the prospect of international co-operation as leverage over the Taliban regime.

But there are concerns for women, girls and other vulnerable Afghans left behind after the airlift.

Resettlement offer stays open

In a letter to MPs, ministers offered reassurance the resettlement scheme for locally-employed Afghan staff does not expire on August 31.

Another 5,000 people will be taken in over the next year under a separate scheme for Afghans at risk, such as women and girls.

MPs have described a huge workload as they try to help constituents with relatives in Afghanistan. The UK’s Home, Foreign and Defence Secretaries said in their letter that MPs should keep directing people to government helplines.

“We know that every single one of you will have been contacted about heart-breaking stories of those left behind in unimaginable circumstances,” they said.

“We are clear that the Taliban must ensure safe passage for these people out of Afghanistan and any engagement with them will emphasise this first and foremost.”