Tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris International's chief calls for ban on cigarettes

Philip Morris is behind the world-renowned Marlboro Man. The campaign was conceived by an advertising agency in 1954. Alamy

The head of the company behind the Marlboro tobacco brand has called for traditional cigarettes to be banned by 2030 and said his company will stop selling them in the UK by 2030.

Philip Morris International chief executive Jacek Olczak also defended the company's planned $1.2 billion purchase of British pharmaceutical giant Vectura Group, a move that has been criticised by anti-smoking campaigners.

"We can see the world without cigarettes. And actually, the sooner it happens, the better it is for everyone," he told The Mail on Sunday.

"With the right regulation and information it can happen 10 years from now in some countries. And you can solve the problem once and forever."

Mr Olczak compared traditional cigarettes to petrol and diesel-powered vehicles, which will be banned from sale in the UK by 2030.

His comments are part of Philip Morris's attempts to reinvent itself.

The company behind the decades-long Marlboro Man advertising campaign plans for 50 per cent of its net revenue to come from non-smoking products by 2025 - including $1bn from its Beyond Nicotine respiratory drug delivery and wellness range.

However, while it continues to sell cigarettes, which the World Health Organisation says kill nearly eight million people globally each year, its anti-smoking message has been derided by campaigners as meaningless and dangerous. Philip Morris's $7.59bn of revenue from the second quarter of this year will not dampen their criticism.

"The industry has a long history of subverting tobacco control policies for its own financial gain, both in the UK and globally," Ian Walker, an executive director at Cancer Research, said.

Big Tobacco fights back

The proposed acquisition of Vectura is part of Philip Morris's "wellness" drive, and is the target of swingeing criticism. The FTSE 250 pharmaceutical firm makes products for the NHS designed to wean people off cigarettes.

Yet Philip Morris chairman André Calantzopoulos believes moves to block Big Tobacco's diversification into pharmaceuticals would be counterproductive, leaving the industry no alternative but to continue selling cigarettes, "the point [that] we are actually trying to leave!”

Big Tobacco companies also believe that calls to stop selling cigarettes immediately are misjudged and that the void would be filled with counterfeit products - as happened during a smoking ban in South Africa last year.

So while campaigners see the industry's refusal to disavow its cigarette-making arm as bad faith, the industry believes evolution is the only way forward.

“Deadlines are important at a certain stage, so people [companies] know how much horizon they have,” Mr Calantzopoulos said.

“It is not different from what [is being done] with alternative energies or with electric cars … [But you need to] stop the confusion that currently exists in the minds of smokers.”

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

Ain Issa camp: Established in 2016

Houses 13,309 people, 2,092 families, 62 per cent children

Of the adult population, 49 per cent men, 51 per cent women (not including foreigners annexe)

Most from Deir Ezzor and Raqqa

950 foreigners linked to ISIS and their families

NGO Blumont runs camp management for the UN

One of the nine official (UN recognised) camps in the region

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Find the right policy for you Don’t wait until the week you fly to sign up for insurance – get it when you book your trip. Insurance covers you for cancellation and anything else that can go wrong before you leave. Some insurers, such as World Nomads, allow you to book once you are travelling – but, as Mr Mohammed found out, pre-existing medical conditions are not covered. Check your credit card before booking insurance to see if you have any travel insurance as a benefit – most UAE banks, such as Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, have cards that throw in insurance as part of their package. But read the fine print – they may only cover emergencies while you’re travelling, not cancellation before a trip. Pre-existing medical conditions such as a heart condition, diabetes, epilepsy and even asthma may not be included as standard. Again, check the terms, exclusions and limitations of any insurance carefully. If you want trip cancellation or curtailment, baggage loss or delay covered, you may need a higher-grade plan, says Ambareen Musa of Souqalmal.com. Decide how much coverage you need for emergency medical expenses or personal liability. Premium insurance packages give up to $1 million (Dh3.7m) in each category, Ms Musa adds. Don’t wait for days to call your insurer if you need to make a claim. You may be required to notify them within 72 hours. Gather together all receipts, emails and reports to prove that you paid for something, that you didn’t use it and that you did not get reimbursed. Finally, consider optional extras you may need, says Sarah Pickford of Travel Counsellors, such as a winter sports holiday. Also ensure all individuals can travel independently on that cover, she adds. And remember: “Cheap isn’t necessarily best.”

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

