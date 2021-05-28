WHO chief: Smokers up to 50% more likely to die from Covid

ABU DHABI. MAR.23.PROPOSED SMOKING BAN. A smoker enjoys a cigarette in the Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, Sun., Mar 23(photo by Stephen Lock / The Nation) *** Local Caption *** na02smokingcrown.jpg

Smokers are up to 50 per cent more likely to become seriously ill or die from Covid-19, the head of the World Health Organisation said.

On Friday, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed a developing area of research into the effects of Covid-19.

The UN health agency said smokers were more likely to have difficulty fighting off the disease because of damage the habit causes to their lungs.

"Smokers have up to a 50 per cent higher risk of developing severe disease and death from Covid-19," Dr Tedros said as part of a message to mark World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

“Quitting is the best thing smokers can do to lower their risk from this coronavirus, as well as the risk of developing cancers, heart disease and respiratory illnesses.”

In January, a UK study of 2.4 million people found that smokers are more likely to report symptoms such as coughs, fever and breathlessness after contracting Covid-19.

The researchers said efforts to reduce smoking should be part of the public health response to the pandemic.

Aside from reducing the risk from the disease, it would ease the burden on hospitals struggling to treat patients for other illnesses, they said.

Warnings over infection risk from smoking

The link between smoking and Covid-19 has yet to be fully understood, and health authorities in the UK say the evidence in the field is "mixed and developing".



The WHO suggests smokers may also be at higher risk of becoming infected through the mouth while smoking or using other tobacco products.

Other studies appear to show that smokers could be less likely to contract the disease, but the WHO played down such findings and described them as unproven when they were reported last year.

Public Health England says smokers should avoid sharing cigarettes to help reduce the risk of passing on the virus.

It says that sharing mouthpieces from shisha pipes "greatly increases the risk of spreading Covid-19".

The WHO announced on Friday that smoking rates in Europe remain high and are unlikely to drop without government action.

About 26 per cent of adults smoke in Europe and this is only expected to fall by about 2 per cent by 2025, the WHO said.

In France, health authority Sante Publique reported that a years-long downward trend in smoking ended in 2020.

Blaming a "social crisis context" in a year marked by the pandemic, the group said fewer smokers attempted to quit during 2020.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

match info Union Berlin 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 40' pen, Pavard 80') Man of the Match: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

Company Profile Founder: Omar Onsi Launched: 2018 Employees: 35 Financing stage: Seed round ($12 million) Investors: B&Y, Phoenician Funds, M1 Group, Shorooq Partners

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

