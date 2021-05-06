Will a proposed menthol cigarette ban in the US really make people quit?

The Biden administration has announced a plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavoured cigars citing the health reasons that disproportionately affect communities of colour and low-income populations. Getty Images/AFP

Outside a 7-Eleven in downtown Washington, DC, a middle-aged man sits on the edge of a flower bed, a menthol cigarette loosely dangling from his right hand.

"I've been smoking since my early teens, probably 12 or 13," said Tracey, who gave only his first name.

Tracey, like the vast majority of black smokers in the US, prefers menthol cigarettes. But under new rules proposed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), menthol sales could be banned in the US. The proposal is in response to a citizen's petition.

Tracey said any such ban would have little effect on him and he would just switch to a different type of cigarette, but tobacco industry watchers say the proposed rules could affect the market.

About 13.7 per cent, or nearly 34.2 million, of the US population smoked cigarettes in 2018, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In the same year, tobacco companies spent $9.06 billion marketing cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the US, equivalent to about $25 million a day, or more than $1m every hour, according to the CDC.

Shares in British American Tobacco, which produces the menthol brand Newport, fell more than 2 per cent after the FDA announcement. Altria, which makes Marlboro Menthol and Imperial, which is behind Kool, slid 1 per cent.

The proposed ban "could create a massive blow to the future sales of the tobacco industry", said Kanupriya Rohilla, a senior consultant at Imarc Group. The ban could decrease future sales of cigarettes by as much as 40 per cent, she said.

Goldman Sachs said uncertainty from increased regulation could pressure tobacco investors "with exposure to the US market, given the importance of menthol".

However, the investment bank said any ban would probably take years to implement, ultimately leading to "minimal negative impact on the total nicotine pool".

Menthol cigarettes, which make up about a third of tobacco sales in the US, create a cooling sensation that masks the harshness of inhaling smoke.

Anti-tobacco groups say banning the cigarettes could have a significant impact on the health of African Americans. According to the FDA, out of all black smokers, nearly 85 per cent smoke menthols, compared with 30 per cent of white smokers. African American men have the highest rate of lung cancer in the US, according to the CDC.

Tobacco companies have for years aggressively marketed menthols to young people and African Americans in urban areas, the CDC said.

The agency has been calling for the ban for decades.

"The victory in terms of banning menthol, in addition to saving lives, it also gives us a ray of hope," Delmonte Jefferson, the executive director of the Centre for Black Health and Equity, told The National.

According to the CDC, more than half of young people who smoke now use menthols.

"It's about time we prioritise the health and well-being of African Americans," the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People said in reaction to the announcement.

The CDC said tobacco companies target menthol cigarette marketing to people who are new to smoking, mostly young people, using themes and images that appeal to these groups, "like popularity, being accepted by people in their age group and positive self-image".

The move to ban menthol cigarettes was welcomed by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

“The administration’s new policy has the potential to be the strongest action our nation has ever taken to drive down the number of kids who start smoking and the number of Americans who are sickened and killed by tobacco,” said Matthew Meyers, the director of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

While there is widespread support for the ban among health officials, some organisations worry that it could impact civil liberties and disproportionately affect African Americans.

“It is now clear that policies that amount to prohibition have serious racial justice implications,” said Aamra Ahmad, senior legislative counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union.

According to the CDC, more than half of young people who smoke now use menthols. AFP

"Time and time again, we see encounters with police over minor offences – for Daunte Wright it was expired tags, for George Floyd it was using a counterfeit bill, for Eric Garner it was selling loose cigarettes – result in a killing."

Some analysts believe a ban on menthols will lead to a black market for the products.

"If you prohibited menthol cigarettes, there will be another large illicit market, which criminal enterprises will seek to satisfy," Guy Bentley, director of consumer freedom research at Reason Foundation, a libertarian think tank, told The National.

Similar bans have already taken effect in Canada and the EU.

In Canada, the ban had a positive impact and influenced some smokers to quit, according to new research from the International Tobacco Control Policy Evaluation Project at the University of Waterloo.

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri