Who is Daphne du Maurier? Carrie Johnson gives Jill Biden novel by Cornwall-loving author

Writer is one of Britain's most celebrated suspense novelists

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and US President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. Reuters
Daphne du Maurier has become an unlikely talking point before Friday's G7 summit after one of her novels was given to US first lady Jill Biden by Carrie Johnson.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and new wife Carrie met US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill on Tuesday where they posed for photos and spoke to the press on Cornwall's seafront in southwestern England.

During their meeting, US first lady Jill Biden was given a first edition copy of 'The Apple Tree' - a collection of short stories by 20th century British author Daphne du Maurier, who lived in Cornwall, the picturesque corner of England that is hosting the G7 summit. Her husband was given a framed photo of a slavery abolitionist by the prime minister.

A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom NicholsonWhat is the G7 and why is the 2021 summit in Cornwall?

Global leaders have come to Cornwall for the G7 summit on Friday, during which they will discus climate change, the pandemic and economic recovery.

The event itself will take at Carbis Bay near St Ives – an idyllic, upscale seaside town know for its museums, art galleries and restaurants.

The area is also the setting for many novels written by du Maurier, a writer known for her page-turning prose and suspenseful plots.

The works of du Maurier will no doubt be familiar to Ms Biden, who, for over four decades, has taught English and writing to disadvantaged pupils.

Du Maurier became one of Britain's most celebrated novelists in the postwar period, despite initially being dismissed by critics for her narrative style.

Her books, often described as gothic with paranormal undertones, were hugely popular with the public and have served as inspiration for major Hollywood titles, including Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds.

Born into an artistic and well-off family in London in 1907, du Maurier spent much of her life by the Cornish coast where she eventually passed away, aged 81.

Her work Rebecca has never gone out of print since it was first published in 1938 – a testament to her ongoing appeal to readers across generations.

That work eventually catapulted her to popular acclaim in Britain, selling over three million copies in the decades after publication.

However, fame never sat easily with du Maurier, who slid in reclusiveness before her death in 1989.

Other notable titles of hers include Jamaica Inn, My Cousin Rachel and The Scapegoat, novels driven by mysterious characters, noirish plots and a picturesque Cornish setting.

Many readers will see strong similarities to more modern fiction such as Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn and The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins.

Updated: June 11, 2021 02:58 AM

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and US President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. Reuters

Who is Daphne du Maurier? Carrie Johnson gives Jill Biden novel by Cornwall-loving author

