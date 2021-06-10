Who is Daphne du Maurier? Carrie Johnson gives Jill Biden novel by Cornwall-loving author

Daphne du Maurier has become an unlikely talking point before Friday's G7 summit after one of her novels was given to US first lady Jill Biden by Carrie Johnson.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and new wife Carrie met US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill on Tuesday where they posed for photos and spoke to the press on Cornwall's seafront in southwestern England.

During their meeting, US first lady Jill Biden was given a first edition copy of 'The Apple Tree' - a collection of short stories by 20th century British author Daphne du Maurier, who lived in Cornwall, the picturesque corner of England that is hosting the G7 summit. Her husband was given a framed photo of a slavery abolitionist by the prime minister.

Global leaders have come to Cornwall for the G7 summit on Friday, during which they will discus climate change, the pandemic and economic recovery.

The event itself will take at Carbis Bay near St Ives – an idyllic, upscale seaside town know for its museums, art galleries and restaurants.

The area is also the setting for many novels written by du Maurier, a writer known for her page-turning prose and suspenseful plots.

The works of du Maurier will no doubt be familiar to Ms Biden, who, for over four decades, has taught English and writing to disadvantaged pupils.

Du Maurier became one of Britain's most celebrated novelists in the postwar period, despite initially being dismissed by critics for her narrative style.

Her books, often described as gothic with paranormal undertones, were hugely popular with the public and have served as inspiration for major Hollywood titles, including Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds.

Born into an artistic and well-off family in London in 1907, du Maurier spent much of her life by the Cornish coast where she eventually passed away, aged 81.

A surfer catches a wave in front of a naval vessel in St Ives Bay. Reuters A coastal train passes near the Carbis Bay hotel and beach, where an in-person G7 summit of global leaders is due to take place, in St Ives, Cornwall. Reuters People look at artwork called Mount Recyclemore: The E7, which has been created out of e-waste, in the likeness of the G7 leaders and in the style of Mount Rushmore by British artist Joe Rush on Sandy Acres Beach in Cornwall. AP Photo Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion demonstrate in St Ives Harbour. Reuters Naval vessels are moored in St Ives Bay, ahead of the G7 summit. Reuters A member of the hotel staff cleans tables in the new orangery at the Carbis Bay Hotel. Getty Images A police drone operator during a demonstration organised by Devon And Cornwall Police to illustrate the skills they may have to draw upon on order to police the forthcoming G7 Summit. Getty Images Devon and Cornwall police officers demonstrate armed stop and arrest techniques. Getty Images A man views a kite being flown on the beach at Carbis Bay. Reuters Police officers make advance security checks on entrance routes to the Carbis Bay resort. Reuters A person walks past The Cornish Arms pub as the G7 nations' flags flutter next to the Cornish flag. Reuters Police officers patrol on the beach in front of the Carbis Bay Hotel. Getty Images Police firearms officers hold their weapons as they take part in a live firing training exercise. AFP Bulding works continue at the Carbis Bay Hotel ahead of the summit. Reuters Police officers patrol the harbour in St. Ives. AP Photo

Her work Rebecca has never gone out of print since it was first published in 1938 – a testament to her ongoing appeal to readers across generations.

That work eventually catapulted her to popular acclaim in Britain, selling over three million copies in the decades after publication.

However, fame never sat easily with du Maurier, who slid in reclusiveness before her death in 1989.

Other notable titles of hers include Jamaica Inn, My Cousin Rachel and The Scapegoat, novels driven by mysterious characters, noirish plots and a picturesque Cornish setting.

Many readers will see strong similarities to more modern fiction such as Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn and The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins.