What is the G7 and why is the 2021 summit in Cornwall?

Political leaders to gather and discuss key global issues, including Covid-19 and climate change

The G7 summit is being held in Cornwall, a corner of south-west England usually reserved for tourism that is also becoming a pioneering green region.

Thousands of police officers have been drafted in ahead of the meeting to manage every potential scenario, from community issues and protests to a terrorist attack.

Police officers talk to residents by a newly erected fence in Carbis Bay, ahead of the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Police officers talk to residents by a newly erected fence in Carbis Bay ahead of the G7 summit. Reuters

What is the G7?

The Group of Seven is an international, political organisation made up of the world’s seven largest economies.

It was created in 1973 and its leaders gathered for the first time in 1975. The summit is an avenue for the major world powers to tackle the most pressing issues.

The annual meeting, which includes the political leaders of each member country, is the highlight of the G7 calendar.

Russia joined in 1998 to form the G8, but it was expelled in 2014 after annexing Crimea from Ukraine.

China and India have never become members despite their size and economic power.

The G7 can not pass laws but it can be influential. This year, there are moves to ensure multinational companies and tech giants pay their fair rate of tax.

In 2002, the G7 played a crucial role in setting up a fund to tackle AIDS and malaria worldwide.

While the effects of G7 decisions can be felt for years, the organisation has been criticised for not widening its circle of members.

What will security be like?

Doctors for Extinction Rebellion lay down prior to march to the WHO headquarters during a protest on the sideline of the WHO's World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 29, 2021. Hundreds of health workers marched to the WHO demanding that authorities in all countries recognise and act to counter the health risks of climate change. / AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI
Extinction Rebellion says it will be demanding action from the G7. AFP

Thousands of officers have been drafted in from across the UK to help police the G7 summit being held in Carbis Bay at the Carbis Bay Hotel from June 11 to 13.

The Devon and Cornwall force will operate a “neighbourhood style” of policing but will be ready for any scenario.

Armed officers, still a rarity in the UK, and police dogs will be working on the front line, guarding security cordons around the venue.

Residents in the Carbis Bay and St Ives areas are warned to expect travel delays, road closures and diversions.

They will need to show two forms of identification if they want to pass through security checkpoints.

Who will be protesting?

Almost 40 groups said they would be arranging protests, although most will not get near the summit.

Four designated sites are set up outside of Carbis Bay, with the farthest being 170km away in Exeter, Devon.

Climate change activists Extinction Rebellion is among the groups planning to stage protests away from the designated site.

Police are prepared for all eventualities.

What is on the agenda?

The coronavirus pandemic and climate change are two key items up for discussion.

Covid-19 has dominated the past 12 months and over the next year the start of an economic recovery is expected.

There will also be an effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible by launching inoculation campaigns in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Climate change is high on the agenda, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson having set a new national goal for reducing carbon emissions in the build-up to the summit.

There will also be renewed calls to reduce oil and gas production in favour of renewable energy.

A landmark corporate taxation deal was agreed last week by G7 finance ministers, which set a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 per cent.

Who will be attending?

The summit is the annual gathering of the political leaders of each G7 nation:

  • US President Joe Biden
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel
  • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga
  • Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
  • French President Emmanuel Macron
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Also invited are leaders of non-member countries and EU representatives:

  • President of the European Council Charles Michel
  • President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
  • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in
  • South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend virtually because of the Covid-19 surge in his country

Where is it being held?

The summit takes place on June 11 to 13 in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

It is one of the first in-person, international gatherings to take place since the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Cornwall is being promoted as an ideal location for world leaders focusing on climate change.

CARBIS BAY, CORNWALL - JUNE 03: Police officers patrol on the beach in front of the Carbis Bay Hotel, host venue for the G7 Summit conferences, on June 03, 2021 in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. On June 11, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host the Group of Seven leaders at a three-day summit in Cornwall, as the wealthiest nations look to chart a course for recovery from the global pandemic. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
Welcome to Cornwall, a popular destination for tourists. Getty Images

The county has 400 miles of coastline and is a national driver of eco ideas, including the Eden Project, the country's first geothermal power plant and lithium extraction site.

Updated: June 8, 2021 06:39 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is willing to be arrested in order to reopen his theatres. Getty Images 

Composer Lloyd Webber: open theatres or arrest me

Europe
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 3, 2021 Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session at the "Cidade do Futebol" training camp in Oeiras on the eve of the international friendly football match between Spain and Portugal, in preperation for the UEFA European Championships. The EURO 2020 football tournament will be held in 11 different countries from June 11-July 11. / AFP / PEDRO ROCHA

From Ronaldo to Benzema - Euro 2020 set to be a playground for veteran superstars

Football
A worker prepares a campaign banner of presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi at a print shop in the Iranian capital of Tehran. AFP

Ebrahim Raisi ‘unfit’ for Iran presidency over role in massacres

World
A German police officer and a sniffer dog enter the yard of a villa after a police raid in Leverkusen, Germany. Reuters

Police target notorious Al Zein crime clan with armed raids in Germany

Europe
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government