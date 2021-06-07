Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against Covid-19

Their joint statement said the commitment 'is not an act of charity, but rather is in every country's strategic interest'

Christopher Nicholas, 18, receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on June 6, 2021 in Stanmore, Greater London. Getty Images
Christopher Nicholas, 18, receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on June 6, 2021 in Stanmore, Greater London. Getty Images

One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the G7 rich nations to pay for global coronavirus vaccinations to help stop the virus mutating and returning as a worldwide threat.

The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in England which begins on Friday, when US President Joe Biden will meet the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan.

In their letter to the G7, the former world leaders said global cooperation had failed in 2020, but that 2021 could usher in a new era.

"Support from the G7 and G20 that makes vaccines readily accessible to low- and middle-income countries is not an act of charity, but rather is in every country's strategic interest," the letter said.

Read More

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives his second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Francis Crick Institute in London on June 3, 2021. Matt Dunham / Pool via ReutersBoris Johnson urges G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022

Among the signatories were ex-British premiers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, former UN Secretary General Ban-Ki Moon and 15 former African leaders.

They said the G7 and other leaders invited to the summit should guarantee to pay what would amount to about $30 billion a year over two years towards fighting the pandemic worldwide.

"For the G7 to pay is not charity, it is self-protection to stop the disease spreading, mutating and returning to threaten all of us," Mr Brown said.

"Costing just 30 pence ($0.43) per person per week in the UK, is a small price to pay a for the best insurance policy in the world," he added in a statement.

Their plea coincided with a poll by the Save the Children charity which found strong public support in the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Canada for the G7 paying towards the $66 billion needed for Covid-19 vaccines globally.

In Britain, 79 per cent were in favour of such a policy, while 79 per cent of Americans backed the proposal, the poll showed.

Support was lowest in France, where 63 per cent were in favour.

Published: June 7, 2021 04:06 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Tourists sunbathe at Palma Beach in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Monday. AFP

In pictures: vaccinated tourists descend upon sunny Spain

Europe
A woman receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the refugee camp in Greece. AFP 

EU health chiefs warn of low vaccination rates in migrant groups

Europe
A medical worker with a swab testing kit. Victor Besa / The National 

Coronavirus: UAE records 1,968 new cases and three deaths

Health
A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine as part of the Covax initiative, in Amritsar, India. AFP

Gordon Brown: 10 billion Covid-19 doses needed to vaccinate the world

Europe
Crown Prince Haakon Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway kayak in Oslo with a group of young people earlier this month. The country's top doctor has declared the pandemic to be over. AFP 

Health chief declares Norway has beaten Covid-19 pandemic

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government