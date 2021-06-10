Carrie Johnson ready for her moment in the G7 spotlight

Newly married Carrie Johnson is taking on her biggest official role as the G7 summit starts in the UK, even as the weather throws a spanner at plans.

Less than two weeks after tying the knot with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she will play a key role as the couple entertain the world’s political leaders in Cornwall.

One of the reasons the Johnsons said they brought forward their wedding was the timing of the G7 summit.

With a background in PR for the ruling Conservative party, Mrs Johnson, 33, could find herself on familiar territory, even if the guests are more powerful than in her previous experience.

She will spend time with the spouses of all the leaders, including US first lady Jill Biden.

Mariko Suga, the wife of Japan’s Yoshihide Suga, and Serena Cappello, married to Italy’s Mario Draghi, are also new faces, but the former Ms Symonds can expect the full force of the spotlight as the British prime minister's new wife.

The Johnsons and Bidens met on Thursday before the work started, but British weather has already scuppered one of the first planned events.

The White House confirmed on Wednesday the first lady and Mrs Johnson would meet over tea and "then tour St Michael's Mount off the coast of Cornwall”.

A man walks on the beach in front of a mist covered St Michael's Mount, as Cornwall prepares for the G7 Summit, in Penzance, Britain, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The mount, an islet off the Cornish coast, is usually a picturesque setting with a castle and chapel only open to visitors when the tide is out.

On Thursday, it was shrouded in fog and could barely be picked out against the grim, grey sky.

A No 10 Downing Street source confirmed that the visit was “sadly off due to the weather”.

Mrs Johnson had a brief moment when she got stuck behind the other three and wasn't sure how to get back in the line.

Mrs Biden wore a coat with the message ‘Love’ on it - a far cry from a similar message coat worn by her predecessor Melania Trump, which read ‘I really don't care, do you?’

In brief comments, Mr Biden joked that he and Mr Johnson had both "married above their station".

US first lady Jill Biden arrived with a message of 'love' on her coat. AP

Other spouses attending are French first lady Brigitte Macron, Germany’s Joachim Sauer, and Canada’s Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

The Johnsons married in a small private ceremony in London's Westminster Cathedral on May 29.

They wed in front of a small group of close friends and family, in line with Covid-19 restrictions that limit ceremonies to a capacity of 30 people.

The marriage is her first and Mr Johnson’s third. He has at least five other children from previous relationships.