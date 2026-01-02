A careless driver causes an accident by using their phone behind the wheel. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police
Abu Dhabi Police share crash footage to warn against using phones while driving

Video shows distracted drivers causing accidents after making illegal turns at traffic lights

January 02, 2026

Abu Dhabi Police on Friday highlighted the dangers of distracted driving by sharing dramatic video of crashes caused by motorists using phones while waiting at traffic lights.

The CCTV footage shows one motorist making a left turn – when only traffic going straight has been given the green signal – leading to a collision with another vehicle.

In another incident, the driver of an SUV takes a left despite a red light, and is involved in a high-speed collision with another car.

Abu Dhabi Police said the drivers at fault were using phones at the time, which took their attention away from the road and heightened the risk of an accident.

The force urged road users to stay focused when behind the wheel and to ensure they are aware of traffic signs and restrictions in place.

Drivers who cross red lights can face fines of Dh1,000 ($272), have 12 black points imposed on their licence and have their vehicle seized for up to 30 days.

The fine for distracted driving is Dh800, with four black points on the motorist's licence.

Impoundment fees of Dh5,000 can be charged to release cars that have been impounded due to such breaches of traffic rules.

Abu Dhabi Police frequently post videos on social media showing traffic offences as part of a safety drive to reduce road accidents

January 02, 2026, 3:28 PM