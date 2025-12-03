Abu Dhabi Police release crash footage to raise awareness of distracted driving

Abu Dhabi Police have released a video of a multi-car collision caused by distracted drivers who failed to realise vehicles in front are slowing or stopping.

The CCTV footage, released on social media on Wednesday, shows a black car slamming into another and bouncing into a road barrier before crashing into another vehicle.

Also captured on camera was a speeding four-wheel-drive hitting a car, which had slowed because of congestion ahead.

Police urged drivers to focus at all times while driving. “These accidents happened due to drivers being distracted and not paying attention to the traffic,” the force said. “Not paying attention causes traffic accidents resulting in deaths and severe injuries."

Police said motorists tended to be distracted mostly by their mobile phone, "to check social media platforms, take pictures or to answer calls”.

Abu Dhabi Police frequently post videos showing traffic offences as part of a safety drive to reduce road accidents. Police also reminded drivers that the fine for distracted driving is Dh800 ($218), with four black points on the offending motorist's licence.