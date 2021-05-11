Seven schoolchildren and two adults killed in Russia shooting

Deadly school shooting in Kazan Ambulances are seen outside School No. 175 following a recent shooting in Kazan, Russia. Reuters (Reuters)

Nine people, including seven children and a teacher, were killed in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday.

The attack by a teenage gunman took place at School No 175 in the Tatarstan capital at 9.30am.

Footage posted online showed pupils fleeing the building, with the sound of gunshots in the background.

Authorities said additional security measures were immediately put in place at all schools in Kazan, about 700 kilometres east of Moscow.

Rustam Minnikhanov, president of Tatarstan, said four boys, three girls, a teacher and another adult were killed.

“The terrorist has been arrested," Mr Minnikhanov said.

"He is 19. A firearm is registered in his name.

"Other accomplices haven’t been established. An investigation is under way.”

The Interfax news agency identified the gunman as Ilnaz Galyaviev, who was enrolled at the Tatarstan University of Management, but was expelled last month for poor academic performance.

Tatarstan health officials said 20 people were taken to hospital, including 18 children, six of whom were in intensive care.

Officials ordered a minute's silence at football matches on Tuesday and Russian Cabinet and Parliament meetings honoured those dead. Wednesday was announced as a day of mourning.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks at schools in recent years, mostly carried out by pupils.

In October 2018, a teenage gunman killed 20 people at the Kerch technical college in Crimea, the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The attacker, 18, shot himself dead. The incident led to calls for tighter gun control in Russia.

It's Monty Python's Crashing Rocket Circus To the theme tune of the famous zany British comedy TV show, SpaceX has shown exactly what can go wrong when you try to land a rocket. The two minute video posted on YouTube is a compilation of crashes and explosion as the company, created by billionaire Elon Musk, refined the technique of reusable space flight. SpaceX is able to land its rockets on land once they have completed the first stage of their mission, and is able to resuse them multiple times - a first for space flight. But as the video, How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster, demonstrates, it was a case if you fail, try and try again.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

