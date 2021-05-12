Nine-year-old UK schoolboy Jordan Banks 'killed by lightning' while playing football

Jordan Banks, 9, who died after apparently being struck by lightning in the north of England, was remembered by his football team as an 'extraordinary young man'. JustGiving

A schoolboy who was apparently struck by lightning on a football pitch in northern England has been remembered as an “extraordinary young man”.

The boy, 9, identified by his football club as Jordan Banks, was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services had earlier responded to reports of a seriously injured child at a football field in Blackpool.

Police said inquiries were ongoing but officers believe he was struck by lightning.

Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club, Jordan's team, paid tribute to him on its Facebook page.

"Jordan of our U9 Bees, tragically passed away yesterday evening doing what he loved,” the club said.

"Jordan was a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met. A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone. The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community."

The club said it would be working to support those who were with Jordan on the football field.

"Fly high young man, sleep tight and God bless," it said.

Det Supt Nick Connaughton from Lancashire Police said Jordan’s death was devastating.

“Our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time,” he said.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

