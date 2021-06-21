Amazon rejects claim it sends millions of unsold products to landfill

Leaked footage appears to show numerous items of stock being destroyed

Amazon said it was 'committed to reducing our environmental footprint'. Reuters
Amazon said it was 'committed to reducing our environmental footprint'. Reuters

Amazon is working to reduce the amount of unsold stock it sends to “energy recovery” sites for recycling, the big tech company said.

On Monday, British broadcaster ITV reported that the multinational destroys millions of items stock a year at one of its UK warehouses.

Leaked footage from the centre in Dunfermline, Scotland, revealed that destroyed products included expensive electrical goods such as laptops and hairdryers, as well as books.

Read More

June 21 marks the start of Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. Amazon UAE's Amazon Prime Day sales expected to double this year

A whistleblower told of a company target to destroy 130,000 items a week. Unopened boxes of Covid-19 face masks and iPads were among products reportedly sent for recycling, with the former staff member estimating that “50 per cent of all items are unopened and still in their shrink wrap” when discarded.

Amazon said it was “working towards a goal of zero product disposal and our priority is to resell, donate to charitable organisations or recycle any unsold products”.

“No items are sent to landfill in the UK. As a last resort, we will send items to energy recovery but we're working hard to drive the number of times this happens down to zero,” the company said.

“We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint and building a circular economy programme with the aim of reducing returns, reusing and reselling products and reducing disposals.”

The Fulfilment Centre in Dunfermline – where goods are stored and shipped to customers – is one of 24 similar Amazon sites in the UK.

Sellers often store their products in Amazon’s warehouses for a fee. But if goods remain unsold, the company might decide it is more cost effective to destroy the stock.

It was estimated that less than one per cent of products were sent for energy recovery.

The Department for Opportunities, a social mobility movement, described ITV’s report as “shocking”.

“Firms like Amazon could end laptop poverty in a heartbeat if they wanted to. We advise Amazon to donate instead of 'destroy'”, it said.

Updated: June 21, 2021 05:21 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Scotland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 18, 2021 Picture taken June 18, 2021 Scotland's Billy Gilmour in action Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Euro 2020: Scotland's Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid-19

Football
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secured fewer votes than expected. AFP 

French regional elections deal a blow to Marine Le Pen's far-right party

Europe
Sri Lankan fire brigade personnel spray disinfectant at a workshop in Colombo. EPA

Stringency Index: How does each country’s Covid response compare?

Europe
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
Visitors outside the All England Club where Wimbledon begins on June 28. Mark Chilvers for The National

Wimbledon 2021: How the tournament will differ from usual

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?