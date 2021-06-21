Amazon rejects claim it sends millions of unsold products to landfill

Amazon is working to reduce the amount of unsold stock it sends to “energy recovery” sites for recycling, the big tech company said.

On Monday, British broadcaster ITV reported that the multinational destroys millions of items stock a year at one of its UK warehouses.

Leaked footage from the centre in Dunfermline, Scotland, revealed that destroyed products included expensive electrical goods such as laptops and hairdryers, as well as books.

A whistleblower told of a company target to destroy 130,000 items a week. Unopened boxes of Covid-19 face masks and iPads were among products reportedly sent for recycling, with the former staff member estimating that “50 per cent of all items are unopened and still in their shrink wrap” when discarded.

Amazon said it was “working towards a goal of zero product disposal and our priority is to resell, donate to charitable organisations or recycle any unsold products”.

“No items are sent to landfill in the UK. As a last resort, we will send items to energy recovery but we're working hard to drive the number of times this happens down to zero,” the company said.

“We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint and building a circular economy programme with the aim of reducing returns, reusing and reselling products and reducing disposals.”

The Fulfilment Centre in Dunfermline – where goods are stored and shipped to customers – is one of 24 similar Amazon sites in the UK.

Sellers often store their products in Amazon’s warehouses for a fee. But if goods remain unsold, the company might decide it is more cost effective to destroy the stock.

Save up to 56 per cent on the Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Courtesy Amazon Save 20 per cent on Amr Diab's newly launched 34 Eau de Parfum. Courtesy Amazon Save up to 67 per cent on the 'Harry Potter' books box set. Courtesy Amazon Save up to 33 per cent on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 Laptop. Courtesy Amazon Save up to 30 per cent on the Ring Floodlight Cam-Wi-Fi. Courtesy Amazon Save up to 10 per cent on the Xiaomi Electric Scooter Pro 2. Courtesy Amazon Save up to 40 per cent on the Sony PlayStation Virtual Reality Bundle. Courtesy Amazon Save up to 20 per cent on the Black+Decker Digital Air Fryer Aerofry. Courtesy Amazon Save up to 31 per cent on the Nescafe Dolce Gusto MiniMe Coffee Machine. Courtesy Amazon Save up to 35 per cent on Amazon Kindle devices, including the Kindle Paperwhite. Courtesy Amazon Save up to 21 per cent on Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700. Courtesy Amazon Save up to 34 per cent on the Ring Spotlight Wired Cam. Courtesy Amazon

It was estimated that less than one per cent of products were sent for energy recovery.

The Department for Opportunities, a social mobility movement, described ITV’s report as “shocking”.

“Firms like Amazon could end laptop poverty in a heartbeat if they wanted to. We advise Amazon to donate instead of 'destroy'”, it said.