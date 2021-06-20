Prime Day 2021: deals to look out for in Amazon's biggest sale of the year

Amazon's 2021 Prime Day is set to take place this week, with two days of site-wide deals for Amazon Prime customers and savings of up to 67 per cent.

The sale will kick off at midnight GST on Monday, with deals on high-end brands, across electronics, home, gaming, beauty, fashion, books and toys.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the best savings on the UAE's Amazon Prime site.

Available Amazon Prime Day discounts:

Electronics: Save up to 25 per cent on the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones; up to 21 per cent on the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700; up to 20 per cent off JBL speakers, Sony Headphones and the SoundPEATS TrueAir2 Wireless Earbuds. Save up to 35 per cent on Amazon Kindle devices, including the Kindle Paperwhite.

Save up to 24 per cent on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Dual SIM, up to 21 per cent on the OnePlus 8T and up to 19 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Dual SIM. Books: Save up to 67 per cent on the Harry Potter box set.

Major savings on 'Harry Potter' books. Courtesy Amazon

Computer and accessories: Save up to 33 per cent on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 laptop and up to 18 per cent on HP laptops.

Video games: Save up to 40 per cent on the Sony PlayStation Virtual Reality Bundle and up to 12 per cent on the Oculus Quest 2 All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset.

Vacuum cleaners: Save up to 56 per cent on the Proscenic 850T Robot vacuum cleaner; up to 28 per cent on the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac; up to 24 per cent on Ecovacs Robot vacuum; cleaners and up to 21 per cent on the iRobot Roomba i3 vacuum cleaner.

Save up to 50 per cent on watches, shoes and bags from brands including Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Under Armour, Marks & Spencer, Iconic, Splash, Crocs and more. Toys: Save up to 10 per cent on the Xiaomi Electric Scooter Pro 2.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to Amazon Prime customers. The membership fee is Dh140 ($38) a year or Dh16 a month, and there is a free 30-day trial for new customers.

More information is available at amazon.ae/primeday

Click though the gallery below to see inside Amazon's biggest fulfilment centre in the UAE:

A look inside the expansive Amazon fulfilment centre in DXB3, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Supplies are received at the Amazon fulfilment centre in DXB3, Dubai. They are physically inspected and given a safety check, a process that takes about five minutes. Pawan Singh / The National Staff scan and perform quality control checks on products received at the Amazon fulfilment centre in DXB3, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National After items are received at Amazon's facility, they are scanned and placed on to the Amazon system, then customers are able to order them instantly. Pawan Singh / The National As part of Covid-19 safety measures, screens have been installed between stationary work spaces. Pawan Singh / The National Staff moving stock through the Amazon fulfilment centre in DXB3, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Geoffrey Khalil, the inbound operations manager, explaining how items are stowed away. Pawan Singh / The National An overview of the large distribution centre. Pawan Singh / The National Crates travel down from upper levels on a spiral conveyor for delivery. Pawan Singh / The National A member of staff placing a crate of orders on the spiral conveyor. Pawan Singh / The National Batched orders are ready to move through the Amazon fulfilment centre in DXB3, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Items move though Amazon's fulfilment centre on automatic conveyor belts. Pawan Singh / The National A completed order is boxed and sealed for delivery, but still does not have an address label - that comes at the Slam station. Pawan Singh / The National Orders ready to be delivered to customers. Pawan Singh / The National Covid-19 safety precautions have tables well spaced out in the staff canteen at the Amazon fulfilment centre in DXB3, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National An inside view of the floors of stock at the Amazon fulfilment centre in DXB3, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Noon sale

UAE online retailer Noon is running its Big Yellow Sale from Sunday to Tuesday, with savings of up to 70 per cent on offer.

Categories in the three-day sale include groceries, women's fashion, men's fashion, mobile phones, beauty, fragrances, laptops, gaming, home and kitchen, appliances, toys and baby essentials.

The Big Yellow Sale also includes 24-hour flash sales.

At the time of writing, for example, a 10-piece Dessini cookware set is reduced to Dh189 from Dh219; the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Dual SIM 128GB is reduced to Dh1,649 from Dh2,499; the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M! Chip 256GB is reduced to Dh3,349 from Dh4,199; and the Nikai 65-inch Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is reduced to Dh1,499 from Dh2,999.

The Nikai 65-Inch Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is reduced to Dh1,499 from Dh2,999 as part of Noon's Big Yellow Sale, running from June 20 to 22.

With the code B1G1, customers will redeem buy-one-get-one-free deals on selected fashion items, and Clinique male grooming products are also buy-one-get-one-free.